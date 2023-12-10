In the News
31 January 1871
6 April 1877
11 November 1975
10 December 2023
The renovated St. George Utah Temple in September 2023.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Brigham Young first announced a temple for St. George, Utah, on Jan. 31, 1871, to the St. George Stake high council and other local leaders. Upon hearing the news, Elder Erastus Snow of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shouted, “Glory, hallelujah!”
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 9, 1871, the same day it was announced, with President Brigham Young presiding.
A preliminary dedication was held on Jan. 1, 1877, to dedicate parts of the unfinished house of the Lord for performance of ordinances before the official dedication. Three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated three separate sections of the temple: Elder Wilford Woodruff with the basement, Elder Erastus Snow with the main room on the ground floor and Elder Brigham Young Jr. with the sealing room.
President Daniel H. Wells, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the St. George temple in sessions from April 6 to April 8, 1877, with President Brigham Young presiding.
The temple was closed on March 2, 1974, to remove the existing annex and replace it with a much larger structure.
An open house was held prior to the temple’s 1975 rededication, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 25, 1975.
President Spencer W. Kimball rededicated the St. George temple on Nov. 11-12, 1975. The rededication was held during six sessions over two days.
This house of the Lord was closed Nov. 4, 2019, for extensive structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and finish renovations. Some renovations include reinforcing wood trusses with steel, excavating around the foundation to add heating and cooling systems, and adding a smart irrigation system to the temple grounds.
The St. George temple held an open house prior to its 2023 rededication, from Sept. 15 to Nov. 11, 2023. A media day was also held Sept. 6, 2023, and special-guest tours ran through Sept. 14. Nearly 670,000 guests attended during the open-house period, with the busiest day seeing 35,000 visitors.
The St. George Utah Temple was rededicated on Dec. 10, 2023, during two sessions. President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and a St. George native, rededicated the temple. Both sessions were broadcast to congregations in the temple district.
This is the first Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Utah and the oldest operating temple in the Church.
It’s the first house of the Lord where Latter-day Saints could perform all temple ordinances for the dead. Endowments had not previously been performed for deceased ancestors.
At the time of the temple announcement in 1871, only 1,100 Church members lived in St. George. In 1975, over 25,000 Latter-day Saints attended the rededication’s six sessions.
It was the only temple dedicated during Brigham Young’s 29 years as Church President. He passed away almost five months after the dedication.
President Wilford Woodruff performed temple work here for signers of the Declaration of Independence. These and other historical figures appeared to him on two consecutive nights to ask for their endowments to be done.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, many Latter-day Saints in Arizona traveled to the St. George temple to receive their endowments. Because of this, the wagon road they rode through was nicknamed the “Honeymoon Trail.”
The rededicated St. George temple's 2023 open house, held throughout nine weeks, saw almost 670,000 visitors, with the busiest day — Saturday, Nov. 4 — seeing about 35,000 attendees. Some 30,000 volunteers provided a combined 105,000 hours of service.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, who rededicated the St. George Utah Temple in 2023, had previously been baptized as an 8-year-old in the temple’s baptismal font. At the time, children were baptized in the temple because it had the only font in the area.
