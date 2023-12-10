St. George Utah Temple

Preliminary dedication

A preliminary dedication was held on Jan. 1, 1877, to dedicate parts of the unfinished house of the Lord for performance of ordinances before the official dedication. Three members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated three separate sections of the temple: Elder Wilford Woodruff with the basement, Elder Erastus Snow with the main room on the ground floor and Elder Brigham Young Jr. with the sealing room.