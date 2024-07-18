Announcement of the Sunnyvale California Temple

President Russell M. Nelson , 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Sunnyvale California Temple on April 2, 2023, during a Sunday afternoon session of general conference.

Elder Keahi Tu’itavuki, a missionary from Northern California, said the temple will help local members do the small and simple things, such as daily repentance, prayer and scripture study. Because of the new edifice, he said , “a light will be burned brightly.”

The Sunnyvale California Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Sunnyvale California Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023, the Sunnyvale California Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 4.73-acre site at 771 W. Fremont Ave. in Sunnyvale, California, a Bay Area suburb west of San Jose. An adjacent distribution center is also planned for the site.