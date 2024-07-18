Menu
Sunnyvale California Temple

Announced
2 April 2023
Exterior rendering of the Sunnyvale California Temple.
The future location of the Sunnyvale California Temple, formerly named the San Jose California Temple.
The future location of the Sunnyvale California Temple site in relation to the rest of California.
The future location of the Sunnyvale California Temple site in relation to nearby cities.
Announcement of the Sunnyvale California Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Sunnyvale California Temple on April 2, 2023, during a Sunday afternoon session of general conference.

Elder Keahi Tu’itavuki, a missionary from Northern California, said the temple will help local members do the small and simple things, such as daily repentance, prayer and scripture study. Because of the new edifice, he said, “a light will be burned brightly.”

Timeline of the Sunnyvale California Temple

April
02
2023
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Jose, California, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced, including a house of the Lord announced for Bakersfield, California.

The Sunnyvale California Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Sunnyvale California Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023, the Sunnyvale California Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 4.73-acre site at 771 W. Fremont Ave. in Sunnyvale, California, a Bay Area suburb west of San Jose. An adjacent distribution center is also planned for the site.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the 11th Latter-day Saint temple announced in California.
Fact #2
It was announced in the same general conference address that the Bakersfield California Temple was announced.
Fact #3
This temple was announced six days before the groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple.
Fact #4
Sunnyvale had previously been within the Oakland California Temple district, a drive of approximately 45 miles.
Fact #5
When this house of the Lord was announced, California had approximately 730,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,150 congregations.
Fact #6
It will be located roughly 20 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Fact #7
The Sunnyvale temple was originally called the San Jose California Temple. It was renamed Dec. 15, 2025, to reflect its planned location of Sunnyvale, a Bay Area suburb west of San Jose.

Quick Facts

Announced
2 April 2023
Location

771 W. Fremont Ave.

Sunnyvale, California

United States

