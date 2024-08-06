Announcement of the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“One can barely see our little islands on a world map. But the Lord sees us and remembers the islands of the sea,” said Renaud Taae, a Church leader originally from the island of Ra’iātea, where the town of Uturoa is located, following the announcement.

Raromatai Tahiti Stake President Boyer Teheiura told the Church News that his phone kept ringing after the temple announcement because many members wanted to confirm that they’d heard correctly. “Today our prayers have been answered. Thank you, Lord.”

Architecture and Design of the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple

The Uturoa French Polynesia Temple will be built in or near Uturoa, French Polynesia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.