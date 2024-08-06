Menu
Uturoa French Polynesia Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of the island of Raʻiātea, with a pin in Uturoa in the center.
The location of Uturoa in relation to the island of Raʻiātea.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“One can barely see our little islands on a world map. But the Lord sees us and remembers the islands of the sea,” said Renaud Taae, a Church leader originally from the island of Ra’iātea, where the town of Uturoa is located, following the announcement.

Raromatai Tahiti Stake President Boyer Teheiura told the Church News that his phone kept ringing after the temple announcement because many members wanted to confirm that they’d heard correctly. “Today our prayers have been answered. Thank you, Lord.”

Timeline of the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Uturoa, French Polynesia, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Uturoa French Polynesia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Uturoa French Polynesia Temple

The Uturoa French Polynesia Temple will be built in or near Uturoa, French Polynesia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in French Polynesia and the first in the Leeward Islands.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, French Polynesia had approximately 30,000 Latter-day Saints among 97 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Uturoa at the time of its announcement was the Papeete Tahiti Temple, a distance of approximately 135 miles away across the South Pacific Ocean.
Fact #4
French Polynesia became the first nation where Latter-day Saint missionaries preached in a language other than English, when Addison Pratt taught in Tubuai after the Prophet Joseph Smith called him and three other missionaries to take the gospel “unto the islands of the sea” in the Pacific in 1843.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Uturoa

Raʻiātea

French Polynesia

