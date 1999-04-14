Menu
Veracruz Mexico Temple

Announced

14 April 1999

Dedicated

9 July 2000

93rd temple dedicated
The Veracruz Mexico Temple at night.

The Veracruz Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Veracruz Mexico Temple

“A temple in Veracruz has not been a dream; we just knew it would happen,” said Susan Dozal de Noriega, who joined the Church 21 years before the dedication of the Veracruz Mexico Temple, after learning about the gospel from friends.

The foundation for the membership in Veracruz was laid long before the foundation of the house of the Lord. In 1955, Rex E. Lee — later president of Brigham Young University — and his missionary companion Walter Butler opened Veracruz for missionary work.

Over 20 years before Meliton Lagunes was called to be the first president of the Veracruz Mexico Temple, he was a nonmember in Veracruz. On a late night, Lagunes was driving in a bad part of town and saw two missionaries walking alone. He offered to give them a ride, which led to meetings and eventually accepting an invitation to be baptized.

Despite rain on the day of dedication, 5,171 people attended one of the four dedicatory sessions. President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the house of the Lord in Veracruz on July 9, 2000.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless them with love for the Savior of the world, our Lord and Master, that they may pattern their lives after the pattern of His life. May they come to this, Thy house, to be sealed together as husband and wife, under Thy divine plan. Strengthen their will, and fortify their resolution to live as Thou wouldst have them. May Thy work grow and strengthen in this part of Thy vineyard.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Veracruz Mexico Temple here.

Timeline of the Veracruz Mexico Temple

April
14
1999
Announced

The temple was announced on April 14, 1999, by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

May
29
1999
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking was held on May 29, 1999, presided over by Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

June
26
2000
Open house

A public open house was held June 26 to July 1, 2000, with 10,067 people attending.

July
09
2000
Dedication

The house of the Lord was dedicated on July 9, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency. There were four dedicatory sessions, with 5,171 people participating over the course of the day.

The Veracruz Mexico Temple was announced on April 14, 1999, with the groundbreaking happening a month and a half later, on May 29. Elder Carl B. Pratt of the Seventy presided at the groundbreaking. President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple on July 9, 2000.

Architecture and Design of the Veracruz Mexico Temple

The Veracruz Mexico Temple, located less than half a kilometer from the Gulf of Mexico, is 10,700 square feet, standing on a 3.37-acre site, with a meetinghouse also on the property. The exterior of the temple is made of Blanco Guardiano white marble, brought in from Torreón, Mexico. The house of the Lord has a celestial room, a baptistry, two instruction rooms and two sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

14 April 1999

Dedicated

9 July 2000

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Juan Yáñez Velásquez & Mirna Violeta Martínez Marrufo de Yáñez

Location

Avenida Ejercito Mexicano, Esquina Michoacán

Colonia Luis Echeverría

94295 Boca del Rio, Veracruz

Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(52) 229-922-9621

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

It was announced the same day that a temple was announced for Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fact #3

Ground was broken for the Veracruz temple on the same day as the groundbreakings of the Adelaide Australia and Louisville Kentucky temples.

Fact #4

The exterior is made of the same marble as three other temples — the Guadalajara Mexico Temple, the Villahermosa Mexico Temple and the San José Costa Rica Temple.

Fact #5

A temple in Mérida, Mexico, was dedicated only one day before the Veracruz temple was dedicated.

