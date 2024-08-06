Announcement of the Victoria British Columbia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Victoria British Columbia Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“Victoria BC (British Columbia) forever has my heart. To hear the announcement of a temple really is an answer to so many prayers. To all the members and friends I met while serving there: The Lord truly is mindful of you,” wrote returned missionary Gabriella Parada on social media after the announcement. “Hurrah for Israel.”

The Victoria British Columbia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Victoria British Columbia Temple

The Victoria British Columbia Temple will be built in or near Victoria, British Columbia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.