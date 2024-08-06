Menu
Victoria British Columbia Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of British Columbia, with a pin in Victoria, in the southwest of the province.
The location of Victoria in relation to southern Canada.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Victoria British Columbia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Victoria British Columbia Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“Victoria BC (British Columbia) forever has my heart. To hear the announcement of a temple really is an answer to so many prayers. To all the members and friends I met while serving there: The Lord truly is mindful of you,” wrote returned missionary Gabriella Parada on social media after the announcement. “Hurrah for Israel.”

Timeline of the Victoria British Columbia Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Victoria, British Columbia, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Victoria British Columbia Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Victoria British Columbia Temple

The Victoria British Columbia Temple will be built in or near Victoria, British Columbia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Canada and the second in British Columbia.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, British Columbia had approximately 31,000 Latter-day Saints among 73 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Victoria at the time of its announcement was the Vancouver British Columbia Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Victoria

British Columbia

Canada

Appointments
