Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Winchester Virginia Temple

Announced

2 April 2023

Winchester Virginia Temple announced
Winchester Virginia Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Winchester Virginia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Winchester Virginia Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conferenceone of 15 announced worldwide by the Church that day. A house of the Lord for this city in the north end of the Shenandoah Valley will be the second for Virginia.

Posting her joy on social media over the announcement of a sacred edifice for Winchester was Virginian Martha Sparkman. “Winchester, Virginia, will get a temple,” she wrote on Twitter directly after the conference.

“Come and see it,” Sparkman continued. “I will watch the groundbreaking, the construction and be at the dedication. Ask me anything about the gospel, and I’ll share it. God bless us all!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhGbILNPK2U

Timeline of the Winchester Virginia Temple

April
02
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Winchester, Virginia, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — and the second for the state known as “Old Dominion.”

The Winchester Virginia Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 2, 2023. The Church announced a site location for a house of the Lord in Frederick County on Oct. 30, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Winchester Virginia Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Oct. 30, 2023, the Winchester Virginia Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 11.27-acre site in Frederick County in the Shenandoah Valley.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2023

Location

200 Merrimans Lane
Winchester, Virginia 22601
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.

Fact #2

When a house of the Lord was announced for Winchester, Virginia had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints among 215 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Winchester is currently the Washington D.C. Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.

Fact #4

For the Church in Virginia, 2023 was “a year of temples.” Besides the dedication of the Richmond Virginia Temple in May 2023 and the announced Winchester temple, the Roanoke Virginia Temple was announced on Oct. 1, 2023.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.

Fact #2

When a house of the Lord was announced for Winchester, Virginia had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints among 215 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Winchester is currently the Washington D.C. Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.

Fact #4

For the Church in Virginia, 2023 was “a year of temples.” Besides the dedication of the Richmond Virginia Temple in May 2023 and the announced Winchester temple, the Roanoke Virginia Temple was announced on Oct. 1, 2023.