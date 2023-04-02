Winchester Virginia Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Winchester, Virginia, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — and the second for the state known as “Old Dominion.”
2 April 2023
200 Merrimans Lane
Winchester, Virginia 22601
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.
When a house of the Lord was announced for Winchester, Virginia had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints among 215 congregations.
The closest temple to Winchester is currently the Washington D.C. Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.
For the Church in Virginia, 2023 was “a year of temples.” Besides the dedication of the Richmond Virginia Temple in May 2023 and the announced Winchester temple, the Roanoke Virginia Temple was announced on Oct. 1, 2023.
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.
When a house of the Lord was announced for Winchester, Virginia had approximately 97,000 Latter-day Saints among 215 congregations.
The closest temple to Winchester is currently the Washington D.C. Temple, a distance of approximately 60 miles away to the east.
For the Church in Virginia, 2023 was “a year of temples.” Besides the dedication of the Richmond Virginia Temple in May 2023 and the announced Winchester temple, the Roanoke Virginia Temple was announced on Oct. 1, 2023.