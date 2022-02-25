The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Pierrot Bohimanga and Marie-Thérèse Bohimanga Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pierrot Bohimanga, 58, and Marie-Thérèse Bohimanga, seven children, Dumez Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mont Ngafula Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi Mission, succeeding President L. Jean Claude Mabaya and Sister Mimie Kayanga-Mabaya. Brother Bohimanga is an elders quorum instructor and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor and seminary teacher. He was born in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Paul Tshunza and Yav Kahembe.

Sister Bohimanga is a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Relief Society secretary. She was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Jean-Louis Mutombo Tschilengu and Suzanne Mutoba Kayeye.

Brandie L. Boone and Steven D. Boone Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steven D. Boone, 52, and Brandie L. Boone, two children, Clinton Ward, Jackson Mississippi Stake: Brazil João Pessoa Mission, succeeding President Elzimar G. Albuquerque and Sister Anna Rebeca Albuquerque. Brother Boone is a mission presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Daniel Flake Boone and Dorinda Dennis Boone.

Sister Boone is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Roosevelt, Utah, to Eddie White and Mary Eisenhower.

Richard T. Denning and Laurie L. Denning Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard T. Denning, 60, and Laurie L. Denning, five children, River 11th Ward, South Jordan Utah River Stake: Brazil Ribeirão Preto Mission, succeeding President Carlos E. Santos and Sister Rosa Santos. Brother Denning is a ward Sunday School president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Allen Clyde Denning and Lynda Elaine Denning.

Sister Denning is a ward Young Women president and ward organist, and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake music chair, ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in San Diego, California, to Reed Vernon Langlois and Suzanne Woods Langlois.

Scott Y. Doxey and Annelle Doxey Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Y. Doxey, 60, and Annelle Doxey, six children, Buena Vista 1st Ward, Buena Vista Virginia Stake: Chile Rancagua Mission, succeeding President Carlos G. Vergara and Sister Jeanette Vergara. Brother Doxey is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, high priests group leader, elders quorum president, Young Men adviser, Scoutmaster, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Graham Watson Doxey and Mary Louise Young Doxey.

Sister Doxey is a ward organist and institute teacher, and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Single Adult adviser, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher and institute choir director. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Larry S. Olsen and Dorothy Jane Allen Olsen.

Aleksandr A. Drachyov and Julia B. Drachyova Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aleksandr A. Drachyov, 45, and Julia B. Drachyova, six children, Novosibirsk 2nd Branch, Novosibirsk Russia District: Russia Rostov-na-Donu Mission, succeeding President Nikolay Ustyuzhaninov and Sister Yuliya Ustyuzhaninova. Brother Drachyov is an Area Seventy and former district president, branch president, branch presidency counselor and branch mission leader. He was born in Sverdlovskaya oblast, Russia, to Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Drachyov and Natal’ya Anatol’yevna Kozitsyna.

Sister Drachyova is a district Relief Society president and former branch Relief Society president, branch Primary president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Chelyabinsk, Russia, to Boris Fedorovich Smolin and Lidia Mikhailovna Gruzdeva.

Robert T. Gardiner and Susanne B. Gardiner Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert T. Gardiner, 56, and Susanne B. Gardiner, five children, Olympus 1st Ward, Salt Lake Olympus Stake: Florida Tampa Mission, succeeding President David Hollingsworth and Sister Michelle Hollingsworth. Brother Gardiner is a former stake presidency counselor, Scoutmaster, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Lester Raymond Gardiner Jr. and Janet Ruth Thatcher Gardiner.

Sister Gardiner is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Activity Days leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Fredrick Hans Barth and Maria Martha Mueller Barth.

Mark E Hopkin and Karen F. Hopkin Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mark E Hopkin, 60, and Karen F. Hopkin, four children, Eagle River Valley Ward, Eagle River Alaska Stake: Perú Iquitos Mission, succeeding President Troy G. Parker and Sister Jill L. Parker. Brother Hopkin is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake public affairs director, bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Scoutmaster, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. He was born in Powell, Wyoming, to Burchell Edward Hopkin and Ruby Lynn Hopkin.

Sister Hopkin is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary activities leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Rodney Dan Farr and Deborah Ann Farr.

Charles W. Hosea and Uinise Hosea Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Charles W. Hosea, 60, and Uinise Hosea, seven children, Winder 3rd Ward, Salt Lake Winder West Stake: Papua New Guinea Lae Mission, succeeding President ’Isileli T. Fatani and Sister Milika M. Fatani. Brother and Sister Hosea served as senior missionaries in the California Oakland/San Francisco Mission. Brother Hosea is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, high priests group leader, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Georgia Atlanta Mission. He was born in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, to Konisi Vaka Hosea and Tolofi Levila Hosea.

Sister Hosea is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, temple volunteer and missionary in the Tonga Nuku’alofa Mission. She was born in Kolofo’ou, Tonga, to Lemeki Malu and ‘Ela Popua Tu’iono Malu.

Cary Hutchison and Mark A. Hutchison Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mark A. Hutchison, 58, and Cary Hutchison, six children, Summerlin Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake: Virginia Richmond Mission, succeeding President D. Greg Droubay and Sister Kimberly Droubay. Brother Hutchison is a seminary teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Ohio Columbus Mission. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Garry Alvis Hutchison and Elizabeth Jane Hutchison.

Sister Hutchison is a communication specialist and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Activity Days leader and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Newport Beach, California, to Jim Boeker and Lois Boeker.

Philip Mathemera and Barbara Mathemera Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Philip Mathemera, 57, and Barbara Mathemera, three children, Queensdale Ward, Harare Zimbabwe South Stake: Uganda Kampala Mission, succeeding President Walter Chatora and Sister Diana Chatora. Brother Mathemera is a stake president and former temple groundbreaking director, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor and elders quorum presidency counselor. He was born in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, to Jose Simon Khaveya Mathemera and Idah Madinga Mathemera.

Sister Mathemera is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Relief Society president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe, to Caynos Tapera Nyashanu and Blessings Mandava Kwangwari.

Kari C. Maxwell and Clark B. Maxwell Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clark B. Maxwell, 50, and Kari C. Maxwell, five children, West Chester Ward, Valley Forge Pennsylvania Stake: Idaho Boise Mission, succeeding President Martin J. Nygaard and Sister Louise L. Nygaard. Brother Maxwell is a stake presidency counselor and former Area Seventy executive secretary, bishop, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Vernon Lee Maxwell and Carolyn Beesley Maxwell.

Sister Maxwell is a seminary teacher and former stake music chair, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Howard Clark Cooper and Lavonne Atwood Cooper.

Barrie L. McKay and Julie J. McKay Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Barrie L. McKay, 63, and Julie J. McKay, six children, Fruit Heights 6th Ward, Fruit Heights Utah Stake: Missouri St Louis Mission, succeeding President T. Trevor Bell and Sister Jamie L. Bell. Brother McKay is a temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Michigan Lansing and Michigan Dearborn missions. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Barrie Gunn McKay and Elaine S. McKay.

Sister McKay is a ward Relief Society service coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Gunnison, Utah, to Herbert DeVon Jensen and Zina G Jensen.

Rogelio Osuna and Ana Laura Osuna Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rogelio Osuna, 57, and Ana Laura Osuna, three children, Mountain View 4th Ward, West Jordan Utah Mountain View Stake: México Chihuahua Mission, succeeding President W. Michael Ingalls and Sister Roxanne W. Ingalls. Brother Osuna is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president and bishop. He was born in Mazatlán, México, to Rogelio Osuna and Celia Ruiz.

Sister Osuna is a stake Relief Society president and former ward Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, district Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in México City, México, to Jose Hernandez and Magdalena Arizmendi.

Edith Rocha Cerpas and Roger Perez Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roger Perez, 45, and Edith Rocha Cerpas, three children, Bello Amanecer Ward, Managua Nicaragua Stake: Nicaragua Managua North Mission, succeeding President Rodrigo B. Soto Bolaños and Sister Maritza Muñoz de Soto. Brother and Sister Perez previously served as For the Strength of Youth session directors. Brother Perez is a mission presidency counselor and former district president, stake presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, bishop, branch presidency counselor and missionary in the El Salvador Mission. He was born in Managua, Nicaragua, to Jose Angel Perez Flores and Vilma del Socorro Gonzalez Quintero De Perez.

Sister Rocha Cerpas is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former district Young Women president, ward Young Women president and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Managua, Nicaragua, to Eddy Roberto Rocha Hernandez and Luz Marina Cerpas Sánchez.

Kevin D. Staples and Sonja G. Staples Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kevin D. Staples, 46, and Sonja G. Staples, five children, Kalamazoo 2nd Ward, Kalamazoo Michigan Stake: Utah St George Mission, succeeding President George Kaluhiokalani and Sister Manao Kaluhiokalani. Brother Staples is a ward Sunday School presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake clerk, bishop, bishopric counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Ukraine Kyiv Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to David Emerson Staples and Lucy Ann Staples.

Sister Staples is a stake Primary president and former stake Young Women secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the Paraguay Asunción Mission. She was born in Inglewood, California, to Woods Rayburn Woolwine Jr. and Vicki Lee J. Woolwine.

David L. Stapleton and Barbara J. Stapleton Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David L. Stapleton, 62, and Barbara J. Stapleton, six children, Ridgeline Ward, Kennewick Washington Stake: Arizona Mesa Mission, succeeding President Chase B. Andrews and Sister Kelly S. Andrews. Brother Stapleton is a ward Young Men adviser and former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, ward missionary and missionary in the New York New York City Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to William Luane Stapleton and Allie LaRue Stapleton.

Sister Stapleton is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward temple and family history consultant, and ward missionary. She was born in Nyssa, Oregon, to Donald Dale Bowers and Janice Dee Lewis Bowers.