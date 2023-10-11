Meet the 2 new members of the Relief Society general advisory council

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attend a Welfare and Self-Reliance Executive Committee meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

The following two women have been called to serve on the Relief Society general advisory council. They will assist the Relief Society general presidency in meeting the needs of women around the world.

Emeobong “Eme” Martin was recently called to serve as a member of the Relief Society general advisory council in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Emeobong “Eme” Martin, 41, Derwood Ward, Seneca Maryland Stake. Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, to Efremfon Frank Ekpo and Inyang Asuquo Ekpo. Received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in public health from Saint Louis University. Works as the lead equity, diversity, and inclusion officer for a national nonprofit organization focused on providing a firm foundation for infants and toddlers. Married to Christopher Martin. She has served as a stake Relief Society president, institute instructor, seminary teacher, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and full-time missionary in the Missouri St. Louis Mission.

Garna Mejia was recently called to serve as a member of the Relief Society general advisory council in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Garna Mejia, 37, Emigration Single Adult Ward, Salt Lake Emigration Stake. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Luis O. Mejia and Teresa Santillan Mejia. Received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Southern Virginia University. Worked as a broadcast journalist throughout the United States and is currently part of the Church Communication Department. She has served as a ward historian, linger longer committee co-chair, branch Young Women presidency counselor, Temple Preparation class teacher, temple ordinance worker, Relief Society teacher and full-time missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission.