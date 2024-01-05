The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called new mission presidents and companions for 144 missions worldwide in 2024. They will begin their assignments in July. This includes 36 new missions.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called new mission leaders for 144 missions worldwide. These couples will begin their three-year service in July. Four couples will be announced later.

The Church earlier announced that 36 new missions will begin operating this summer; with the additions, the Church will have 450 missions worldwide — its highest-ever total.

President Carl D. Vance and Sister Emily Vance, who have been presiding over the Nevada Las Vegas Mission since July 2023, will be reassigned to the new Nevada Henderson Mission and will serve until July 2026.

Leaders of the other 35 new missions are included in the accompanying list.

The Church News will profile new mission leadership couples in the coming weeks and months. See thechurchnews.com/mission-leaders for links to information about the new mission leaders.

Africa Central Area

Africa South Area

Africa West Area

Asia Area

Asia North Area

Brazil Area

Caribbean Area

Central America Area

Europe Central Area

Europe North Area

México Area Area

North America Central Area

North America Northeast Area

North America Southeast Area

North America Southwest Area

North America West Area

Pacific Area

Philippines Area

South America Northwest Area

South America South Area

Utah Area