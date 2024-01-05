The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called new mission leaders for 144 missions worldwide. These couples will begin their three-year service in July. Four couples will be announced later.
The Church earlier announced that 36 new missions will begin operating this summer; with the additions, the Church will have 450 missions worldwide — its highest-ever total.
President Carl D. Vance and Sister Emily Vance, who have been presiding over the Nevada Las Vegas Mission since July 2023, will be reassigned to the new Nevada Henderson Mission and will serve until July 2026.
Leaders of the other 35 new missions are included in the accompanying list.
Africa Central Area
- Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa South: Ephraim Zola and Yolande Zola
- Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West: Justin K. Mukuna and Christine Mukuna
- Democratic Republic of the Congo Kolwezi: Sylvain Kongolo and Séraphine Kongolo
- Kenya Nairobi East: David T. Onekawa and Lenise W. Onekawa
Africa South Area
- Madagascar Antananarivo North: Jason Kaopua and Denna Kaopua
- Mozambique Beira: Kenneth J. Firmage and Sonja D. Firmage
- Zimbabwe Bulawayo: Vusimuzi N. Msiza and Keagile L. Msiza
- Zimbabwe Harare: Marc Davis and Karen Davis
Africa West Area
- Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro: Serge A. Zadi and Rosalyn A. Zadi
- Ghana Accra North: Daren A. Lovell and Cami Lovell
- Ghana Kumasi: Alexander Boateng and Anita Boateng
- Ghana Takoradi: Jacob Helland and Janet Helland
- Nigeria Calabar: David Oryang and Christine Oryang
- Nigeria Ibadan: Anthony Quaisie and Emily Quaisie
- Nigeria Port Harcourt North: Prince Ebere and Happiness Ebere
- Nigeria Uyo: Richard Paapa Dadzie and Ida Dadzie
- Sierra Leone Bo: Scott L Wyatt and Kathy Wyatt
Asia Area
- Cambodia Phnom Penh East: Allen Hicken and Alisa Hicken
- Cambodia Phnom Penh West: David B. J. Hoare and Marsha Hoare
- China Hong Kong: David W. Hill and Leslie J. Hill
- India New Delhi: Suresh Ramakrishna and Pavani Ramakrishna
- Indonesia Jakarta: Ricky P. Mak and Mery Mak
- Taiwan Kaohsiung: Bruce E. Cummings and Michelle Cummings
- Taiwan Taipei: Sean P. Whiteley and Laura C. Whiteley
- Thailand Bangkok East: Sarawut Kanyaphan and Sasithorn Kanyaphan
- Thailand Bangkok West: Jeffrey G. Rich and Christine Rich
- Vietnam Hanoi: Rob Howell and Jami Howell
Asia North Area
- Japan Fukuoka: Roderick Boss and Lori Boss
- Japan Nagoya: Roger McConkie and Sara McConkie
- Japan Sendai: Bryan L. Ward and Kathy M. Ward
- Japan Tokyo South: Steven Tueller and Laurie Tueller
- Korea Seoul: Alma S. Kim and Jeonghyee Kim
Brazil Area
- Brazil Belo Horizonte: Adriano V. Fernandes and Luciane Bonace Lopes Fernandes
- Brazil Cuiabá: Maicon Rodrigues Freitas and Keila de Oliveira Pereira Freitas
- Brazil Juiz de Fora: Rob Clarke and SueLee Clarke
- Brazil Manaus South: James E. Taylor and Wendy L. Taylor
- Brazil Porto Alegre North: Fabio Falcão Lucas and Adriana Lucas
- Brazil Porto Alegre South: Brandon S. Jones and Wendy Jones
- Brazil Rio de Janeiro South: Curtis Oscarson and Mary Oscarson
- Brazil São Paulo East: Helder F. Andrade and Silvemi Andrade
- Brazil Teresina: Greg Tonini and Raena Tonini
Caribbean Area
- Barbados Bridgetown: Kent G. Burnham and Gabriella M. Burnham
- Dominican Republic Santiago: Dave Brueck and Jennie Brueck
- Dominican Republic Santo Domingo North: Darold R. Stroud and Mayte Stroud
- Guyana Georgetown: Carl Van Gils and Kimberly Van Gils
- Haiti Port-au-Prince: Fresnel Charles and Nerlande Charles
- Jamaica Kingston: Royce Britton and Trudy-Ann Britton
Central America Area
- Costa Rica San José East: Scott Kelley and Elizabeth Kelley
- Costa Rica San José West: John Charles Maddux and Laurie Holley Maddux
- Honduras Comayagüela: Kyle J. Donaldson and SueAnn Donaldson
Europe Central Area
- Belgium/Netherlands: Marius H. von Mollendorff and Natanya R. von Mollendorff
- France Lyon: Jason M. Soulier and Jennifer H. Soulier
- Germany Berlin: Ace Moyer and Angela Moyer
- Germany Hamburg: Dirk Franz and Anja Franz
- Spain Madrid South: Adonay S. Obando and Maria Obando
Europe North Area
- Denmark Copenhagen: Jamie Davidson and Judy Davidson
- England Bristol: Leland E. Mayall and Berny Mayall
- England London: Paul H. Sinclair and Mona M. Sinclair
- Norway Oslo: Lisle C. Updike and MaryAnn Updike
- Portugal Lisbon: Aaron Blackwelder and Genevieve Blackwelder
- Portugal Porto: Estevan P. Leal and Danielle A. Leal
- Scotland/Ireland: Gregory Randall and Emily Randall
México Area Area
- México Cuernavaca: Javier Figueroa and Vicky Figueroa
- México Guadalajara: Fernando Luna and Aurora Luna
- México Mexicali: Ryan D. Robinson and Elena M. Robinson
- México México City South: David Day and JoLyn Day
- México Puebla East: Itzcoatl Lozano and Clara Lozano
- México Puebla North: R. Clark Tilley and Shannon B. Tilley
- México Tampico: Elder E. Vásquez and Marlene de Vásquez
North America Central Area
- Canada Calgary: Peter H. Barth and Heather H. Barth
- Canada Winnipeg: Warren Barnes and Kathy Barnes
- Idaho Pocatello: J.R. Russell and Michelle H. Russell
- Montana Billings: Michael L. Bressler and Wendy Lyn Bressler
- Montana Missoula: Curtis Johnson and Tammy Johnson
- Nebraska Omaha: Kerry D. Calaway and Bonnie H. Calaway
- North Dakota Bismarck: Todd Beckstead and Bronwyn Beckstead
North America Northeast Area
- Canada Montréal: A. Craig Sorensen and Melanie Sorensen
- Massachusetts Boston: Christian B. Risenmay and Roxanne Risenmay
- New York New York City: Lance Taylor and Robyn Taylor
- New York Syracuse: Kory E. Coleman and Carolie Coleman
- Ohio Cincinnati: John W. Rasmussen and Ann Rasmussen
- Pennsylvania Philadelphia: Tanner Corbridge and Erin Corbridge
- Washington D.C. South: James E Mac Pherson and Jenessa Mac Pherson
North America Southeast Area
- Arkansas Bentonville: Kevin J. Hathaway and Kali Hathaway
- Florida Orlando: Frantz Belot and Brandi Belot
- Florida Tallahassee: Terry L. Trusty and Ellen D. Trusty
- North Carolina Charlotte: Craig J. Davis and Tana C. Davis
- South Carolina Charleston: Steven R. Lindsley and Sabrina S. Lindsley
North America Southwest Area
- Nevada Las Vegas East: Krist McFarland and Sheryl McFarland
- New Mexico Farmington: Aiveni Taufa and Sulieti Taufa
- Texas Dallas South: Scott Tanner and Julie Tanner
- Texas El Paso: Steve Willis and Margaret Willis
- Texas Houston South: Randy Garn and Char Garn
North America West Area
- California Los Angeles: Lloyd D. Newell and Karmel Newell
- California Modesto: Ray Carter and Cathy Carter
- Washington Spokane: Todd R. Kerr and Amy Kerr
- Washington Yakima: Mark Sheffield and Heather Sheffield
Pacific Area
- Australia Adelaide: Pending
- Australia Perth: Aaron Wi Repa and Adele Wi Repa
- Australia Sydney: Carl Doane and Rachelle Doane
- Papua New Guinea Port Moresby: Glenn Burgess and Tracey Burgess
- Samoa Apia: Adney Reid and Tina Reid
- Vanuatu Port Vila: Ben Ball and Angie Ball
Philippines Area
- Philippines Bacolod: Federico de Dios and Joy Mirasol de Dios
- Philippines Butuan: Ferdinand Lantaca and Miriam Aileen Lantaca
- Philippines Cabanatuan: Cory Eckel and Karen Eckel
- Philippines Dumaguete: Emmanuel G. Reyes and Gloria J. Reyes
- Philippines General Santos: Raymond Vicente and Marylene Vicente
- Philippines Iloilo: Steve H. Pearson and Kathleen J. Pearson
- Philippines Laoag: Brett Palmer and Lisa Palmer
- Philippines Tuguegarao: Steven Packer and Elizabeth Packer
- Philippines Urdaneta: Grant Foster and Si Foster
South America Northwest Area
- Bolivia Cochabamba North: Rafael Antonio Lopera and Fanny Jasmin Lopera
- Bolivia Cochabamba South: Guillermo A. Alvarez and Pati Alvarez
- Bolivia La Paz El Alto: Tito Ibañez and Elsa Ibañez
- Colombia Bogotá North: Kimball A. Palmer and Brenda L. Palmer
- Colombia Bogotá South: Thomas C. Fredrick and Rebecca Edwards Fredrick
- Colombia Medellin: Kevin Lythgoe and Stacie Lythgoe
- Ecuador Quito West: Fernando P. Del Carpio and Janett Del Carpio
- Perú Lima Central: S. Ray Peterson and Sarah G. Peterson
- Perú Lima Northeast: Gary A. Porter and Carol L. Porter
- Perú Lima South: Bryce Byers and Danielle Byers
- Perú Piura: Ryan Van Alfen and Lori Van Alfen
- Perú Trujillo South: Brice Chandler and Emily Chandler
- Venezuela Barcelona: Frank Reyes and Nohemi Reyes
South America South Area
- Argentina Bahía Blanca: Ismael P. Antuña and Luciana M. Antuña
- Argentina Buenos Aires East: Chris Doughty and Leslie Doughty
- Argentina Neuquén: Arnaldo D. Ullua and Silvana Ullua
- Argentina Santa Fe: V. Daniel Lattaro and Ana Lattaro
- Argentina Tucumán: Cesar Hermosilla and Chira Hermosilla
- Chile La Serena: Pace J. McConkie and Marilyn McConkie
- Chile Santiago East: Jason Ellsworth and Kelli Ellsworth
- Chile Viña del Mar: Bill Trythall and Kelly Trythall
- Paraguay Asunción: David A. Calderwood and Inés Calderwood
Utah Area
- Utah Layton: David Lake and Marcie Lake
- Utah Ogden: Eelco Scheltinga and Jo-Ann Scheltinga
- Utah Orem: Frank Nolden and Nannette Shayne Nolden
- Utah Provo: Jason Ellis and Naomi Ellis
- Utah Salt Lake City East: Steven G. Potter and Tammy A. Potter
- Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters: Ronald L. Craven and Rebecca L. Craven
- Utah Salt Lake City South: Norm Mitchell and J’Nette Mitchell
- Utah Salt Lake City West: David Watson and Annita Watson
- Utah Saratoga Springs: Edwin Cisneros and Amy Cisneros
- Utah Spanish Fork: Kerry B. Dickerson and Alison C. Dickerson