New mission presidents and companions called to serve beginning in 2024

They will begin their service in July

By Church News Staff
A map showing the number of new mission presidents for 2024 by area.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called new mission presidents and companions for 144 missions worldwide in 2024. They will begin their assignments in July. This includes 36 new missions. Church News graphic

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called new mission leaders for 144 missions worldwide. These couples will begin their three-year service in July. Four couples will be announced later.

The Church earlier announced that 36 new missions will begin operating this summer; with the additions, the Church will have 450 missions worldwide — its highest-ever total.

President Carl D. Vance and Sister Emily Vance, who have been presiding over the Nevada Las Vegas Mission since July 2023, will be reassigned to the new Nevada Henderson Mission and will serve until July 2026.

Leaders of the other 35 new missions are included in the accompanying list.

The Church News will profile new mission leadership couples in the coming weeks and months. See thechurchnews.com/mission-leaders for links to information about the new mission leaders.

Read the complete list of new mission leaders for 2024 here.

