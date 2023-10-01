President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Think Celestial’

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. He invited listeners to “think celestial,” or to be spiritually minded. He also announced the locations of 20 new temples. President Nelson, who injured his lower back in a recent fall, prerecorded his conference talk and watched conference from home. The following is a summary of what he said.
President Nelson’s talk summary
One lesson from nearly a century of living is that “Heavenly Father’s plan for us is fabulous, that what we do in this life really matters, and that the Savior’s Atonement is what makes our Father’s plan possible.”
An understanding of God’s plan takes the mystery out of life and the uncertainty out of the future. “It allows each of us to choose how we will live here on earth and where we will live forever.”
Mortality is a master class in learning to choose the things of greatest eternal importance.
“I invite you to adopt the practice of ‘thinking celestial.’ Thinking celestial means being spiritually minded.”
Thinking celestial will change one’s heart and lead to praying more sincerely. “As you think celestial, you will view trials and opposition in a new light.”
When “you make choices, I invite you to take the long view — an eternal view.”
Put Jesus Christ first, because eternal life is dependent on faith in Him and His Atonement.
The deceptions from the adversary will not end. Seek guidance from trusted voices.
“Please do the spiritual work to increase your capacity to receive personal revelation.”
Thinking celestial will help build faith, as does living a virtuous life and spending time in the temple.
Notable quotes
The very things that will make your mortal life the best it can be are exactly the same things that will make your life throughout all eternity the best it can be!
When you are confronted with a dilemma, think celestial. When tested by temptation, think celestial. … As you recover from an accident or injury, as I am doing now, think celestial.
When you make choices, I invite you to take the long view — an eternal view.
See the full text of President Nelson’s talk: ‘Think Celestial!’
Who is President Nelson?
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the longest-living Apostle in this dispensation.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
What has President Nelson done recently?
- During the October 2022 general conference, he affirmed that abuse is “an abomination to the Lord,” taught that those who make and keep covenants can find rest and overcome the world with the Savior’s help, and emphasized the importance of focusing on the temple.
- During the April 2023 general conference, President Nelson gave a talk called “Peacekeepers Needed” and announced 15 new temples.
- President Nelson is participating in general conference remotely after a recent fall.
- In September, President Nelson shared with the Church News an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Heart of the Matter.” Read that here.
- Read 115 quotes from President Nelson’s 115 general conference addresses.
- See a timeline of President Russell M. Nelson’s life and ministry.
- See how President Nelson celebrated his 99th birthday.
- Here is a look at some of his invitations since becoming Prophet in January 2018.
- President Nelson’s prophetic ministry: 5 years of historic leadership, revelation and invitations.
Read more of President Nelson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.