President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Think Celestial’

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. He invited listeners to “think celestial,” or to be spiritually minded. He also announced the locations of 20 new temples. President Nelson, who injured his lower back in a recent fall, prerecorded his conference talk and watched conference from home. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Nelson’s talk summary

One lesson from nearly a century of living is that “Heavenly Father’s plan for us is fabulous, that what we do in this life really matters, and that the Savior’s Atonement is what makes our Father’s plan possible.”

An understanding of God’s plan takes the mystery out of life and the uncertainty out of the future. “It allows each of us to choose how we will live here on earth and where we will live forever.”

Mortality is a master class in learning to choose the things of greatest eternal importance.

“I invite you to adopt the practice of ‘thinking celestial.’ Thinking celestial means being spiritually minded.”

Thinking celestial will change one’s heart and lead to praying more sincerely. “As you think celestial, you will view trials and opposition in a new light.”

When “you make choices, I invite you to take the long view — an eternal view.”

Put Jesus Christ first, because eternal life is dependent on faith in Him and His Atonement.

The deceptions from the adversary will not end. Seek guidance from trusted voices.

“Please do the spiritual work to increase your capacity to receive personal revelation.”

Thinking celestial will help build faith, as does living a virtuous life and spending time in the temple.

Notable quotes

The very things that will make your mortal life the best it can be are exactly the same things that will make your life throughout all eternity the best it can be! When you are confronted with a dilemma, think celestial. When tested by temptation, think celestial. … As you recover from an accident or injury, as I am doing now, think celestial. When you make choices, I invite you to take the long view — an eternal view.

