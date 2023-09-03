111 quotes from President Nelson’s 111 general conference addresses

Left: Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the April 1984 general conference on April 1, 1984. Right: President Russell M. Nelson, with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, waves to attendees upon leaving the Conference Center after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

On Sept. 9, President Russell M. Nelson will turn 99 years old. In celebration of his birthday and in honor of his many years of service as an Apostle and Prophet in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Church News has compiled a quote from each of his general conference addresses since 1984.

Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the April 1984 general conference on April 1, 1984. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

1984

“Now, I understand fully that the call to the Holy Apostleship is one of witness to the world of the divinity of the Lord Jesus the Christ. I know that salvation is centered in Him!” (“Call to the Holy Apostleship,” April 1984)

“The source of our spiritual power is the Lord! The ultimate source of spiritual power is God our Father. The messenger of this power is the Holy Ghost. This power differs from electrical power. An electrical appliance consumes power. The use of His spiritual power replenishes our power.” (“Protect the Spiritual Power Line,” October 1984)

1985

“We are free to think. We are free to plan. And then we are free to do. But once an action has been taken, we are never free from its consequences. Those considering abortion have already exercised certain choices.” (“Reverence for Life,” April 1985)

“Remember, my dear one, not an age in life passes without temptation, trial, or torment experienced through your physical body. But as you prayerfully develop self-mastery, desires of the flesh may be subdued. And when that has been achieved, you may have the strength to submit to your Heavenly Father, as did Jesus, who said, ‘Not my will, but thine, be done’ (Luke 22:42).” (“Self-Mastery,” October 1985)

1986

“Few, if any, of the Lord’s instructions are stated more often, or given greater emphasis, than the commandment to care for the poor and the needy. Our dispensation is no exception.” (“In the Lord’s Own Way,” April 1986)

“... [In] order to experience true joy in the morning, or at any time, at least three factors are needed. You need to feel good about the people with whom you live and work — your companions in life. You must feel good about yourself — not in any sense of conceit, but simply a proper esteem for yourself, well deserved. And possibly most important, you must feel good about your relation to God and sincerely love him.” (“‘Joy Cometh in the Morning,’” October 1986)

1987

“... [Obedience] to the commandments of God is requisite if one is to be resurrected with a celestial body. ... Our challenge is to learn them and abide by them.” (“Life after Life,” April 1987)

“Why is the power to act in the name of God ... important? Because it is of eternal significance. We should understand the source of our authority and something of the keys that control its power. They may benefit every man, woman, and child who now lives, who has lived, and who yet will live upon the earth.” (“Keys of the Priesthood,” October 1987)

“Without women, the whole purpose of the creation of this world would be in vain.” (“Lessons from Eve,” October 1987)

Adam and Eve Teaching Their Children, by Del Parson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1988

“You who may be momentarily disheartened, remember, life is not meant to be easy. Trials must be borne and grief endured along the way. ... Foster your faith. Fuse your focus with an eye single to the glory of God. ‘Be strong and courageous’ (2 Chronicles 32:7), and you will be given power and protection from on high.” (“‘With God Nothing Shall Be Impossible,’” April 1988)

“The Lord has revealed His sacred standard to guide people in a troubled world. You and I were born free to follow His divine guidance. We may choose for ourselves. Those choices may bring addiction or freedom. For freedom and joy, choose to “be faithful in Christ.” He will lift you up.“ (“Addiction or Freedom,” October 1988)

1989

“As we dread any disease that undermines the health of the body, so should we deplore contention, which is a corroding canker of the spirit.” (“The Canker of Contention,” April 1989)

“A worthy woman personifies the truly noble and worthwhile attributes of life. A faithful woman can become a devoted daughter of God — more concerned with being righteous than with being selfish, more anxious to exercise compassion than to exercise dominion, more committed to integrity than to notoriety. And she knows of her own infinite worth.” (“Woman — Of Infinite Worth,” October 1989)

Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the April 1990 general conference. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

1990

“[The Church of Jesus Christ] has been restored and given a name by the Lord Himself. He issued this solemn warning: ‘Let all men beware how they take my name in their lips. ... Remember,’ He added, ‘that which cometh from above is sacred, and must be spoken with care’ (Doctrine and Covenants 63:61, 64). Therefore, just as we revere His holy name, we likewise revere the name that He decreed for His church.” (“‘Thus Shall My Church Be Called,’” April 1990)

“As you continue to face many challenging choices in life, remember, there is great protection when you know who you are, why you are here, and where you are going. Let your unique identity shape each decision you make on the path toward your eternal destiny. Accountability for your choices now will bear on all that lies ahead.” (“Choices,” October 1990)

1991

“Carefully listen to learn from the Lord through the still small voice — the Holy Spirit — which leads to truth. Listen to learn by studying scriptures that record His holy mind and will. Listen to learn in prayer, for He will answer the humble who truly seek Him.” (“Listen to Learn,” April 1991)

“Members of the [Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square] are not superhuman. They are ordinary people with ordinary frailties. But therein lies the power of their example. They believe this promise from the Lord: ‘Because thou hast seen thy weakness, thou shalt be made strong’ (Doctrine and Covenants 135:5).” (“‘These ... Were Our Examples,’” October 1991)

1992

“The grip of physical death is temporary. It began with the fall of Adam; it ended with the Atonement of Jesus the Christ. The waiting period in paradise is temporary, too. It ends with the resurrection.” (“Doors of Death,” April 1992)

“In bright contrast to such bitter chaos, the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ beams as the hope of the world. Missionaries and members courageously proclaim its brilliance. Wise students throughout the world heed its light and enrich their education by adding the curriculum of Church Seminaries and Institutes. The Lord hides His wisdom from no one.” (“Where Is Wisdom?” October 1992)

1993

“Honoring the priesthood fosters respect, respect promotes reverence, and reverence invites revelation.” (“Honoring the Priesthood,” April 1993)

“Constancy amid change is assured by heavenly personages, plans, and principles. Our trust can be safely anchored to them. They provide peace, eternal progression, hope, freedom, love, and joy to all who will be guided by them.” (“Constancy amid Change,” October 1993)

1994

“Our commitment to the Savior causes us to scorn sin yet heed His commandment to love our neighbors. ... Together we may stand, intolerant of transgression but tolerant of neighbors with differences they hold sacred.” (“‘Teach Us Tolerance and Love,’” April 1994)

“To the faithful, comfort comes from the knowledge that no blessings will be withheld from any who love the Lord and strive earnestly to keep His commandments. We will be judged by our deeds and the desires of our hearts — in the Lord’s merciful way and time.” (“The Spirit of Elijah,” October 1994)

Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the October 1995 general conference. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

1995

“We are ... children of the covenant. We have received, as did they of old, the holy priesthood and the everlasting gospel. Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob are our ancestors. We are of Israel. We have the right to receive the gospel, blessings of the priesthood, and eternal life.” (“Children of the Covenant,” April 1995)

“We all need to remember: men are that they might have joy — not guilt trips!” (“Perfection Pending,” October 1995)

1996

“No matter where we live or in what position we serve, all of us need to determine which way we face. God’s commandments serve as a standard against which priorities can be measured. Our respect for the first commandment fashions our feelings for all the others.” (“‘Thou Shalt Have No Other Gods,’” April 1996)

“The purposes of the Creation, the Fall and the Atonement all converge on the sacred work done in temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The earth was created and the Church was restored to make possible the sealing of wife to husband, children to parents, families to progenitors, worlds without end. This is the great latter-day work of which we are a part.” (“The Atonement,” October 1996)

Jesus Praying in Gethsemane (Christ in Gethsemane), by Harry Anderson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1997

“Loyalty to the Lord carries an obligation of loyalty to those called by the Lord to lead His Church. He has empowered that men be ordained to speak in His holy name. As they guide His unsinkable boat safely toward the shore of salvation, we would do well to stay on board with them.” (“Endure and Be Lifted Up,” April 1997)

“While we follow prophetic teachings, we can develop our spiritual capacities by emulating one such as President Gordon B. Hinckley. I thank God for this prophet.” (“Spiritual Capacity,” October 1997)

1998

“Elijah came not only to stimulate research for ancestors. He also enabled families to be eternally linked beyond the bounds of mortality. Indeed, the opportunity for families to be sealed forever is the real reason for our research.” (“A New Harvest Time,” April 1998)

“We are dual beings. Each soul is comprised of body and spirit, both of which emanate from God. A firm understanding of body and spirit will shape our thoughts and deeds for good.” (“We Are Children of God,” October 1998)

1999

“You young men need to know that you can hardly achieve your highest potential without the influence of good women, particularly your mother and, in a few years, a good wife. Learn now to show respect and gratitude.” (“Our Sacred Duty to Honor Women,” April 1999)

“... [Study] of the Book of Mormon is most rewarding when one focuses on its primary purpose — to testify of Jesus Christ. By comparison, all other issues are incidental.” (“A Testimony of the Book of Mormon,” October 1999)

2000

“As beneficiaries of the divine Creation, what shall we do? We should care for the earth, be wise stewards over it, and preserve it for future generations. And we are to love and care for one another.” (“The Creation,” April 2000)

“We all need guidance through life. We obtain it best from the standard works and teachings of the prophets of God. With diligent effort, we can achieve that guidance and thus qualify for all of the blessings that God has in store for His faithful children.” (“Living by Scriptural Guidance,” October 2000)

2001

“I have learned that temple blessings are most meaningful when death takes a loved one away from the family circle. To know that the pain of separation is only temporary provides peace that passes ordinary understanding.” (“Personal Preparation for Temple Blessings,” April 2001)

“As we go through life, even through very rough waters, a father’s instinctive impulse to cling tightly to his wife or to his children may not be the best way to accomplish his objective. Instead, if he will lovingly cling to the Savior and the iron rod of the gospel, his family will want to cling to him and to the Savior.” (“‘Set in Order Thy House,’” October 2001)

Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2002 general conference. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

2002

“Though we don’t know all things, we know that God lives and that He loves us. Standing on that firm foundation, we can reach up and find strength to endure the heavy burdens of life.” (“How Firm Our Foundation,” April 2002)

“[Members of the Church] should be personal peacemakers. ... We should bring divine love and revealed doctrines of restored religion to our neighbors and friends. We should serve them according to our abilities and opportunities.” (“‘Blessed Are the Peacemakers,’” October 2002)

2003

“When we pray, we should not presume to give counsel but should inquire of the Lord and hearken to His counsel.” (“Sweet Power of Prayer,” April 2003)

“I belong to a wonderful priesthood quorum. We enjoy a precious brotherhood. We pray together; we serve together. We teach, love, and sustain one another. The Twelve come from different backgrounds — business, education, law, and science. But not one was called to serve because of that background. In fact, all men called to positions of priesthood responsibility are chosen because of who they are and who they can become.” (“Personal Priesthood Responsibility,” October 2003)

2004

“Because we have a spirit as well as a physical body, we also have spiritual roots that go way back. They shape our values, our beliefs, and our faith. Spiritual roots guide our commitment to the ideals and teachings of the Lord.” (“Roots and Branches,” April 2004)

“I express gratitude for our senior missionaries. They are young in spirit, wise and willing to work. They even tolerate remarks from their fun-filled children who might change President Spencer W. Kimball’s plea ‘Lengthen your stride’ to ‘Hasten your shuffle.’ These dear members are willing to serve and strengthen the lives of others.” (“Senior Missionaries and the Gospel,” October 2004)

A photo of senior missionaries smiling. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2005

“Now is the time to prepare. Then, when death comes, we can move toward the celestial glory that Heavenly Father has prepared for His faithful children. Meanwhile, for sorrowing loved ones left behind ... the sting of death is soothed by a steadfast faith in Christ, a perfect brightness of hope, a love of God and of all men, and a deep desire to serve them.” (“Now Is the Time to Prepare,” April 2005)

“When sore trials come upon us, it’s time to deepen our faith in God, to work hard and to serve others. Then He will heal our broken hearts. He will bestow upon us personal peace and comfort. Those great gifts will not be destroyed, even by death.” (“Jesus Christ — the Master Healer,” October 2005)

2006

“When you as husband and wife recognize the divine design in your union — when you feel deeply that God has brought you to each other — your vision will be expanded and your understanding enhanced.” (“Nurturing Marriage,” April 2006)

“The Book of Mormon is central to this work [of gathering scattered Israel]. It declares the doctrine of the gathering. It causes people to learn about Jesus Christ, to believe His gospel and to join His Church. In fact, if there were no Book of Mormon, the promised gathering of Israel would not occur.” (“The Gathering of Scattered Israel,” October 2006)

2007

“The fruits of repentance are sweet. Repentant converts find that the truths of the restored gospel govern their thoughts and deeds, shape their habits, and forge their character. They are more resilient and able to deny themselves of all ungodliness.” (“Repentance and Conversion,” April 2007)

“Love for the Book of Mormon expands one’s love for the Bible and vice versa. Scriptures of the Restoration do not compete with the Bible; they complement the Bible.” (“Scriptural Witnesses,” October 2007)

2008

“The home is to be God’s laboratory of love and service. There a husband is to love his wife, a wife is to love her husband, and parents and children are to love one another. ... Thanks to God’s great plan of happiness, families can be together forever — as exalted beings.” (“Salvation and Exaltation,” April 2008)

“While salvation is an individual matter, exaltation is a family matter. Only those who are married in the temple and whose marriage is sealed by the Holy Spirit of Promise will continue as spouses after death and receive the highest degree of celestial glory, or exaltation.” (“Celestial Marriage,” October 2008)

Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2009 general conference. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

2009

“We can pray to be of one heart and one mind with the Lord’s anointed and with our loved ones. We can pray for mutual understanding and respect between ourselves and our neighbors. If we really care for others, we should pray for them.” (“Lessons from the Lord’s Prayers,” April 2009)

“Revelation from God is always compatible with His eternal law. It never contradicts His doctrine. It is facilitated by proper reverence for Deity.” (“Ask, Seek, Knock,” October 2009)

2010

“Our inborn yearnings for family connections are fulfilled when we are linked to our ancestors through sacred ordinances of the temple.” (“Generations Linked in Love,” April 2010)

“Each exemplary follower of Jesus Christ can become an effective member missionary. Members and full-time missionaries may walk arm in arm in bringing the blessings of the gospel to cherished friends and neighbors.” (“Be Thou an Example of the Believers,” October 2010)

2011

“Why do we need such resilient faith? Because difficult days are ahead. Rarely in the future will it be easy or popular to be a faithful Latter-day Saint.” (“Face the Future with Faith,” April 2011)

“Children of the covenant have the right to receive His doctrine and to know the plan of salvation. They claim it by making covenants of sacred significance. ... They keep the covenant by obedience to His commandments.” (“Covenants,” October 2011)

Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the October 2012 general conference. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

2012

“Each day, ours is the challenge to access the power of the Atonement so that we can truly change, become more Christlike and qualify for the gift of exaltation and live eternally with God, Jesus Christ and our families.” (“Thanks Be to God,” April 2012)

“The decision to serve a mission will shape the spiritual destiny of the missionary, his or her spouse, and their posterity for generations to come. A desire to serve is a natural outcome of one’s conversion, worthiness, and preparation.” (“Ask the Missionaries! They Can Help You!” October 2012)

2013

“Together, members and missionaries invite all to learn of God, of Jesus Christ, and of His gospel. Each inquiring individual should seek earnestly and pray fervently for the assurance that these things are true. The truth will be manifest by the power of the Holy Ghost.” (“Catch the Wave,” April 2013)

“The wise use of your freedom to make your own decisions is crucial to your spiritual growth, now and for eternity. You are never too young to learn, never too old to change.” (“Decisions for Eternity,” October 2013)

2014

“Day after day, on your path toward your eternal destiny, increase your faith. Proclaim your faith! Let your faith show!” (“Let Your Faith Show,” April 2014)

“Our sustaining of prophets is a personal commitment that we will do our utmost to uphold their prophetic priorities. Our sustaining is an oath-like indication that we recognize their calling as a prophet to be legitimate and binding upon us.” (“Sustaining the Prophets,” October 2014)

Attendees sustain leaders at Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

2015

“Think of this: In paying tithing, we return one-tenth of our increase to the Lord. In keeping the Sabbath holy, we reserve one day in seven as His. So it is our privilege to consecrate both money and time to Him who lends us life each day.” (“The Sabbath Is a Delight,” April 2015)

In July 2015, President Nelson was sustained as the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“The kingdom of God is not and cannot be complete without women who make sacred covenants and then keep them, women who can speak with the power and authority of God!” (“A Plea to My Sisters,” October 2015)

2016

“Only a man who has paid the price for priesthood power will be able to bring miracles to those he loves and keep his marriage and family safe, now and throughout eternity.” (“The Price of Priesthood Power,” April 2016)

“When the focus of our lives is on God’s plan of salvation ... and Jesus Christ and His gospel, we can feel joy regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives.” (“Joy and Spiritual Survival,” October 2016)

2017

“The gospel of Jesus Christ is filled with His power, which is available to every earnestly seeking daughter or son of God. It is my testimony that when we draw His power into our lives, both He and we will rejoice.” (“Drawing the Power of Jesus Christ into Our Lives,” April 2017)

“My dear brothers and sisters, I testify that the Book of Mormon is truly the word of God. It contains the answers to life’s most compelling questions. It teaches the doctrine of Christ. It expands and clarifies many of the ‘plain and precious’ truths that were lost through centuries of time and numerous translations of the Bible.” (“The Book of Mormon: What Would Your Life Be Like without It?” October 2017)

Those in the Conference Center sustain the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a solemn assembly in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

2018

Following the death of President Thomas S. Monson, President Nelson was sustained as Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 14, 2018.

“I am very grateful for each man who bears the holy priesthood. You are the hope of our Redeemer, who desires ‘that every man might speak in the name of God the Lord, even the Savior of the world’ (Doctrine and Covenants 1:20). He wants all of His ordained sons to represent Him, to speak for Him, to act for Him and to bless the lives of God’s children throughout the world, to the end ‘that faith also might increase in [all] the earth’ (Doctrine and Covenants 1:21).” (“Introductory Remarks,” April 2018)

“A hallmark of the Lord’s true and living Church will always be an organized, directed effort to minister to individual children of God and their families. Because it is His Church, we as His servants will minister to the one, just as He did. We will minister in His name, with His power and authority, and with His loving-kindness.” (“Ministering with the Power and Authority of God,” April 2018)

“One of the things the Spirit has repeatedly impressed upon my mind since my new calling as President of the Church is how willing the Lord is to reveal His mind and will. The privilege of receiving revelation is one of the greatest gifts of God to His children.” (“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018)

“Effective ministering efforts are enabled by the innate gifts of the sisters and by the incomparable power of the priesthood. We all need such protection from the cunning wiles of the adversary.” (“Ministering,” April 2018)

“Our message to the world is simple and sincere: we invite all of God’s children on both sides of the veil to come unto their Savior, receive the blessings of the holy temple, have enduring joy, and qualify for eternal life.” (“Let Us All Press On,” April 2018)

The sun sets on the new Helena Montana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Helena, Montana. | Colter Peterson, for the Deseret News

“The long-standing objective of the Church is to assist all members to increase their faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and in His Atonement, to assist them in making and keeping their covenants with God, and to strengthen and seal their families.” (“Opening Remarks,” October 2018)

“My dear sisters, you have special spiritual gifts and propensities. Tonight I urge you, with all the hope of my heart, to pray to understand your spiritual gifts — to cultivate, use and expand them, even more than you ever have. You will change the world as you do so.” (“Sisters’ Participation in the Gathering of Israel,” October 2018)

“If we as a people and as individuals are to have access to the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ — to cleanse and heal us, to strengthen and magnify us, and ultimately to exalt us — we must clearly acknowledge Him as the source of that power. We can begin by calling His Church by the name He decreed.” (“The Correct Name of the Church,” October 2018)

“Building and maintaining temples may not change your life, but spending your time in the temple surely will.” (“Becoming Exemplary Latter-day Saints,” October 2018)

2019

“Repentance is not an event; it is a process. It is the key to happiness and peace of mind. When coupled with faith, repentance opens our access to the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.” (“We Can Do Better and Be Better,” April 2019)

“In truth, the Savior Himself has made it abundantly clear that while His Resurrection assures that every person who ever lived will indeed be resurrected and live forever, much more is required if we want to have the high privilege of exaltation. Salvation is an individual matter, but exaltation is a family matter.” (“‘Come, Follow Me,’” April 2019)

“As we speak of our temples old and new, may each of us signify by our actions that we are true disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.” (“Closing Remarks,” April 2019)

“... I have invited the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to enlist in the Lord’s youth battalion to participate in the greatest cause on earth today — the gathering of Israel. ... The cause of the gathering is an essential part of helping to prepare the world and its people for the Second Coming of the Lord.” (“Witnesses, Aaronic Priesthood Quorums, and Young Women Classes,” October 2019)

“The heavens are just as open to women who are endowed with God’s power flowing from their priesthood covenants as they are to men who bear the priesthood. I pray that truth will register upon each of your hearts because I believe it will change your life. Sisters, you have the right to draw liberally upon the Savior’s power to help your family and others you love.” (“Spiritual Treasures,” October 2019)

“Latter-day Saints, as with other followers of Jesus Christ, are always looking for ways to help, to lift, and to love others. ... They truly seek to live the first and second great commandments. When we love God with all our hearts, He turns our hearts to the well-being of others in a beautiful, virtuous cycle.” (“The Second Great Commandment,” October 2019)

“... [The] crowning jewel of the Restoration is the holy temple. Its sacred ordinances and covenants are pivotal to preparing a people who are ready to welcome the Savior at His Second Coming.” (“Closing Remarks,” October 2019)

The First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson, center, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, right — stand before the Sunday morning session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2020

“Our ultimate quest in life is to prepare to meet our Maker. We do this by striving daily to become more like our Savior, Jesus Christ.” (“Opening Message,” April 2020)

The Church’s “prime purpose is to help men, women, and children follow the Lord Jesus Christ, keep His commandments and qualify for the greatest of all blessings — that of eternal life with God and their loved ones.” (“Opening the Heavens for Help,” April 2020)

“Our Father knows that when we are surrounded by uncertainty and fear, what will help us the very most is to hear His Son.” (“Hear Him,” April 2020)

The Hosanna Shout “is a sacred tribute to the Father and the Son, symbolizing the reaction of the multitude when the Savior made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It also reaffirms what young Joseph experienced that day in the Sacred Grove — namely, that the Father and the Son are two glorified Beings, whom we worship and praise.” (“Hosanna Shout,” April 2020)

“We pray that you will begin anew truly to hear, hearken to, and heed the words of the Savior. I promise that decreased fear and increased faith will follow.” (“Go Forward in Faith,” April 2020)

“Our spirits long to progress. And we do that best by staying firmly on the covenant path.” (“Moving Forward,” October 2020)

“Turbulent times are opportunities for us to thrive spiritually. They are times when our influence can be much more penetrating than in calmer times.” (“Embrace the Future with Faith,” October 2020)

“... [The] only way to survive spiritually is to be determined to let God prevail in our lives, to learn to hear His voice, and to use our energy to help gather Israel.” (“Let God Prevail,” October 2020)

“If you really want to embrace a new normal, I invite you to turn your heart, mind, and soul increasingly to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Let that be your new normal.” (“A New Normal,” October 2020)

2021

“Because of the Savior’s Atonement, His gospel provides an invitation to keep changing, growing, and becoming more pure. It is a gospel of hope, of healing, and of progress. Thus, the gospel is a message of joy!” (“Welcome Message,” April 2021)

“Amid the losses we have experienced, there are also some things we have found. ... I hope you have found an increased ability to hear Him and receive personal revelation. Difficult trials often provide opportunities to grow that would not have come in any other way.” (“What We Are Learning and Will Never Forget,” April 2021)

“Everything good in life — every potential blessing of eternal significance — begins with faith. Allowing God to prevail in our lives begins with faith that He is willing to guide us. True repentance begins with faith that Jesus Christ has the power to cleanse, heal, and strengthen us.” (“Christ Is Risen; Faith in Him Will Move Mountains,” April 2021)

“Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fulness. Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength available in no other way.” (“COVID-19 and Temples,” April 2021)

“The pure doctrine of Christ is powerful. It changes the life of everyone who understands it and seeks to implement it in his or her life. The doctrine of Christ helps us find and stay on the covenant path. Staying on that narrow but well-defined path will ultimately qualify us to receive all that God has.” (“Pure Truth, Pure Doctrine, and Pure Revelation,” October 2021)

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, tours the renovation work at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“We are sparing no effort to give this venerable [Salt Lake Temple], which had become increasingly vulnerable, a foundation that will withstand the forces of nature into the Millennium. In like manner, it is now time that we each implement extraordinary measures — perhaps measures we have never taken before — to strengthen our personal spiritual foundations. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.” (“The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation,” October 2021)

“My brothers and sisters, I plead with you to make time for the Lord! Make your own spiritual foundation firm and able to stand the test of time by doing those things that allow the Holy Ghost to be with you always.” (“Make Time for the Lord,” October 2021)

2022

“Dear young friends, you are each vital to the Lord. He has held you in reserve until now to help gather Israel. Your decision to serve a mission, whether a proselyting or a service mission, will bless you and many others.” (“Preaching the Gospel of Peace,” April 2022)

“My dear brothers and sisters, with all the pleadings of my heart, I urge you to get on the covenant path and stay there. Experience the joy of repenting daily. Learn about God and how He works. Seek and expect miracles. Strive to end conflict in your life.” (“The Power of Spiritual Momentum,” April 2022)

“Yes, we should learn from the past, and yes, we should prepare for the future. But only now can we do. Now is the time we can learn. Now is the time we can repent.” (“Now Is the Time,” April 2022)

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints embraces all truth that God conveys to His children, whether learned in a scientific laboratory or received by direct revelation from Him.” (“What Is True?” October 2022)

“As we strive to live the higher laws of Jesus Christ, our hearts and our very natures begin to change. The Savior lifts us above the pull of this fallen world by blessing us with greater charity, humility, generosity, kindness, self-discipline, peace, and rest.” (“Overcome the World and Find Rest,” October 2022)

“Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us now. He is making His temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel.” (“Focus on the Temple,” October 2022)

2023

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are to be examples of how to interact with others — especially when we have differences of opinion. One of the easiest ways to identify a true follower of Jesus Christ is how compassionately that person treats other people.” (“Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023)

“Whatever questions or problems you have, the answer is always found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Learn more about His Atonement, His love, His mercy, His doctrine and His restored gospel of healing and progression. Turn to Him! Follow Him!” (“The Answer is Always Jesus Christ,” April 2023)

“Mortality is a master class in learning to choose the things of greatest eternal import. Far too many people live as though this life is all there is. However, your choices today will determine three things: where you will live throughout all eternity, the kind of body with which you will be resurrected, and those with whom you will live forever. So, think celestial.” (”Think Celestial!” October 2023)

2024

“Priesthood keys give us the authority to extend all of the blessings promised to Abraham to every covenant-keeping man and woman. Temple work makes these exquisite blessings available to all of God’s children, regardless of where or when they lived or now live. Let us rejoice that priesthood keys are once again on the earth!” (”Rejoice in the Gift of Priesthood Keys,” April 2024)

This article was originally published on Sept. 3, 2023, and has been updated.

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, in 2018. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints