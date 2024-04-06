Elder David A. Bednar: ‘Be Still, and Know That I Am God’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about the need for and blessing of inner spiritual stillness. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Bednar’s talk summary
The Lord’s admonition to “be still” (Psalm 46:10) reminds individuals to focus on the Savior as the ultimate source of spiritual stillness of the soul.
The foundation of a building is what connects it to the ground, and a strong and reliable connection between the ground and a foundation is essential if a structure is to remain sturdy.
Similarly, “the foundation of our lives must be connected to the rock of Christ if we are to remain firm and steadfast.” Sacred covenants and ordinances can be compared to the anchor pins and steel rods used to connect a building to bedrock.
“Every time we faithfully receive, review, remember and renew sacred covenants, our spiritual anchors are secured ever more firmly and steadfastly to the ‘rock’ of Jesus Christ.”
As individuals build their foundation upon the Savior, they are blessed to “be still.”
The Lord provides both sacred times and holy places to help individuals experience and learn about this inner stillness of their souls.
“Our homes should be the ultimate combination of both sacred time and holy places wherein individuals and families can ‘be still’ and know that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, and Jesus Christ is the Savior.”
Notable quotes
“As the foundation of our lives is built upon the Savior, we are blessed to ‘be still’ — to have a spiritual assurance that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, and Jesus Christ is our Savior.”
“The principal purposes of sacred time and holy places are exactly the same: to repeatedly focus our attention upon our Heavenly Father and His plan, the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement, the edifying power of the Holy Ghost, and the promises associated with the sacred ordinances and covenants of the Savior’s restored gospel.”
“I promise that as we build the foundation of our lives on the ‘rock’ of Jesus Christ, we can be blessed by the Holy Ghost to receive an individual and spiritual stillness of the soul.”
Who is Elder Bednar?
- Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for nearly 18 years, having been ordained and set apart on Oct. 7, 2004.
- He served as president of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho, and has stated, “The creation of BYU–Idaho was one of the most important educational events of the Restoration.”
- He met his wife, Sister Susan Robinson Bednar, after returning from his mission to Germany and while playing flag football for home evening at BYU. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of three sons.
What has Elder Bednar done recently?
- During the October 2023 general conference, he expressed his gratitude and admiration for Latter-day Saints worldwide who press forward “in the path of their duty.”
- Elder Bednar shared a message of hope to Saints in Acapulco, Mexico, who suffered a hurricane in October 2023.
- In January, at a BYU devotional, he told students that each person has a work to do to fulfill their eternal destiny.
- Accompanied by the newest Apostle, Elder Patrick Kearon, Elder Bednar ministered to Saints in West Africa in February, calling them “people with great faith.”
