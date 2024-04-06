Elder David A. Bednar: ‘Be Still, and Know That I Am God’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about the need for and blessing of inner spiritual stillness. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bednar’s talk summary

The Lord’s admonition to “be still” (Psalm 46:10) reminds individuals to focus on the Savior as the ultimate source of spiritual stillness of the soul.

The foundation of a building is what connects it to the ground, and a strong and reliable connection between the ground and a foundation is essential if a structure is to remain sturdy.

Similarly, “the foundation of our lives must be connected to the rock of Christ if we are to remain firm and steadfast.” Sacred covenants and ordinances can be compared to the anchor pins and steel rods used to connect a building to bedrock.

“Every time we faithfully receive, review, remember and renew sacred covenants, our spiritual anchors are secured ever more firmly and steadfastly to the ‘rock’ of Jesus Christ.”

As individuals build their foundation upon the Savior, they are blessed to “be still.”

The Lord provides both sacred times and holy places to help individuals experience and learn about this inner stillness of their souls.

“Our homes should be the ultimate combination of both sacred time and holy places wherein individuals and families can ‘be still’ and know that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, and Jesus Christ is the Savior.”

Notable quotes

“As the foundation of our lives is built upon the Savior, we are blessed to ‘be still’ — to have a spiritual assurance that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, and Jesus Christ is our Savior.”

“The principal purposes of sacred time and holy places are exactly the same: to repeatedly focus our attention upon our Heavenly Father and His plan, the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement, the edifying power of the Holy Ghost, and the promises associated with the sacred ordinances and covenants of the Savior’s restored gospel.”

“I promise that as we build the foundation of our lives on the ‘rock’ of Jesus Christ, we can be blessed by the Holy Ghost to receive an individual and spiritual stillness of the soul.”

