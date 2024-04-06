Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘A Higher Joy’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2024 general conference. He gave steps to finding a higher peace and joy. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Uchtdorf’s talk summary

Life is not all full of highs, for there is opposition — and feeling sad is not a sign of failure. But there is a peaceful confidence that comes from following the Savior.

“The peace He gives us is not like what the world gives. It is better. It is higher and holier.”

Joy is the very purpose of God’s plan for His children.

Worldly happiness cannot last, but godly joy is eternal. “It is the joy that endures heartbreak, penetrates sorrow and diminishes loneliness.”

A few beginning steps on the journey of discovering pure joy include:

Draw near unto God. “I have learned that if we draw near to God and reach out to touch Him, we can indeed find healing, peace and joy.”

Look for it. “We rarely find something we are not looking for. Are we looking for eternal joy? Seek and ye shall find.”

Bear one another’s burdens. “True joy multiplies when it is shared.”

As people follow these invitations and strive to walk in God’s way, they will experience “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding,” even in the midst of sorrows. “You will feel your spirit lifting away from the gravity of this world.”

Notable quotes

“God has something more to give. A higher and more profound joy — a joy that transcends anything this world offers. It is the joy that endures heartbreak, penetrates sorrow, and diminishes loneliness.”

“It is the nature of all earthly things to grow old, decay, wear out or become stale. But godly joy is eternal, because God is eternal.”

“We rarely find something we are not looking for. Are we looking for eternal joy? Seek and ye shall find.”

Who is Elder Uchtdorf?

