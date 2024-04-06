Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘All Things for Your Good’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. He taught about God’s promise that for those who love and follow Him, all things will work together for good. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Gong’s talk summary

In a world of tempests and tribulations, those who love and follow God are promised that all things will work together for their good. The nature of God is “to bring all things together for our good.”

Because of Jesus Christ’s Atonement, He not only redeems one from sin, but understands each pain and affliction. “In time and eternity, His triumph over death and hell can make all things right.”

Faithful families and individuals around the world are confronting challenges while knowing that things will work together for good, even if they don’t know how. With faith, “trials and sacrifices we would never choose can bless us and others in ways never imagined.”

Faith in this promise increases as one gains eternal perspective, understands trials may be for a small moment and are part of mortality, recognizes that affliction can be consecrated for one’s gain and trusts that God doesn’t give trials to punish or judge.

Temple blessings work together for one’s good. More temples are being built closer to Church members. “Now, as circumstances permit, come even more often to the Lord in His holy house.” Regular temple worship and service will bless, protect and inspire individuals and families.

Notable quotes

“In time and eternity, [Christ’s] triumph over death and hell can make all things right.”

“Lived with faith, trials and sacrifices we would never choose can bless us and others in ways never imagined.”

“In time and eternity, the purpose of Creation and the nature of God Himself are to bring all things together for our good.”

Who is Elder Gong?

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (bigger file) | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Elder Gerrit W. Gong was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018, and had served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2010.

His mother met the missionaries when she was a teenager in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father joined the Church after attending Stanford University, where Elder Gong’s parents met and dated.

The first time Elder Gong met his wife, Susan Lindsay, was at an evening devotional he volunteered to give at the Provo (Utah) Missionary Training Center to help the missionaries learn more about Taiwan. They briefly met, but Elder Gong said in that moment, he “had a feeling this was somebody I’d always know.”

What has Elder Gong done recently?

Read more of Elder Gong’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.