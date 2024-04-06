Elder Massimo De Feo: ‘Rise! He Calleth Thee’

Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. He used a New Testament story of a blind man to teach three principles about keeping clear spiritual vision. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder De Feo's talk summary

The story of a blind man named Bartimaeus in Mark 10:46-52 teaches about spiritual vision. He cried out, “Jesus, thou Son of David, have mercy on me,” recognizing that Jesus was the Messiah, to be born as a descendant of David. When people told Bartimaeus to be quiet, he cried out more. At the Lord’s command to rise, he threw away his beggar’s coat and went to Jesus. He received his sight and followed Jesus.

Three principles can be learned from this story. “We keep a clear spiritual vision when we:

“Focus on Jesus Christ and stay true to what we know to be true.

“Leave the natural man behind, repent and begin a new life in Christ.

“Hear the voice of the Lord and allow Him to guide us.”

“May we cry our testimony of Him, louder than the voices around us, in a world that needs to hear more of Jesus Christ and not less. May we remove the beggar’s coat that we might still wear, and rise above the world, to a better life in and through Christ. May we get rid of all excuses not to follow Jesus Christ and find all good reasons to follow Him, as we hear His voice.”

Notable quotes

“Brothers and Sisters, to keep our spiritual sight intact, we need to decide not to listen to the voices of the world around us. … We need to cry even louder our testimony of the Lord to the world.”

“For me, keeping a clear spiritual vision is all about focusing on Jesus Christ.”

“I testify that this gospel is the answer for everything, because Jesus Christ is the answer for everyone. I am grateful for what I can see as I follow my Savior.”

Who is Elder De Feo?

Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy

Elder Massimo De Feo was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2016 general conference.

Elder De Feo previously served as a full-time missionary from 1981 to 1983 in the Italy Rome Mission, branch president, district president, counselor in a bishopric, stake high councilor, stake president and Area Seventy.

He spent his career in international relations, serving on several committees of the U.S. government for bilateral agreements on Social Security and working as the federal benefits operations supervisor at the American embassies in Rome, Italy, and Paris, France, for more than 30 years. He also worked as the deputy regional officer of the Social Security Administration for the Europe South, North Africa and Middle East regions.

He and his wife, Loredana Galeandro, are converts who met at church. They married in August 1984 and are the parents of three children.

What has Elder De Feo done recently?

During the April 2018 general conference, he spoke on pure love as a requirement for true disciples of Jesus Christ.

In June 2023, Elder De Feo was present at a service conference for young adults in Europe, which included volunteer work at the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

Elder De Feo spoke on climate and migration at the Conference on the Future of Europe in January 2022.

In a Church News podcast in August 2022, he talked about the “unparalleled future” of the Church in Europe.

