Elder Matthew L. Carpenter: ‘Fruit That Remains’

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2024 general conference. He spoke about the eternal blessings of being faithful to the covenant of marriage. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Carpenter’s talk summary

Those who make and keep covenants with God will see those blessings extend beyond this life and be sealed upon them forever.

To be exalted to the highest degree of the celestial kingdom, one must enter into marriage by the proper authority and then be true to the covenants made in that marriage. This eternal marriage covenant includes a lateral bond between husband and wife, and a vertical bond with God.

Each partner must desire to be in the marriage to keep the lateral bond. To keep the vertical bond with God, stay true to temple covenants.

For those who remain faithful to covenants, they will receive the promised blessings even if their spouse has broken those covenants.

To receive the blessings of exaltation, one must demonstrate, either in this life or the next, willingness to enter into and faithfully keep the new and everlasting covenant.

No blessings will be withheld from faithful members of the Church who are single.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ is a gospel of hope.” Hope comes with repentance and obedience. Those who enter into and keep the covenant of marriage can receive the fullness of the glory of the Father.

Notable quotes

“If we make and keep covenants with God, the blessings associated with our covenants can extend beyond this life and be sealed upon us, or preserved, forever, becoming fruit that remains for all eternity.”

“To have the blessings of exaltation sealed upon us and remain after this life, we must be true to both the lateral and the vertical bonds of the covenant.”

“It is important to understand that to receive the blessings of exaltation, we must demonstrate that we are willing to enter into and faithfully keep this new and everlasting covenant, either in this life or the next.”

Who is Elder Carpenter?

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy | Cody Bell

He was born in Salt Lake City as the youngest of eight children and earned a bachelor’s degree from BYU and an MBA from Harvard.

For several years, he wrestled with a speaking anxiety until he was able to overcome it by focusing on those he served in the Church.

He met his wife in his last month of high school, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple after his full-time mission in the Switzerland Geneva Mission.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2018, and has served in the Africa Central Area presidency and North America Central Area presidency.

What has Elder Carpenter done recently?

During a devotional at BYU in December 2023, he invited students to follow Jesus Christ and be honest in all they do.

In his role as adviser to the Church’s Military Advisory Committee, Elder Carpenter met with the U.S. Army chief of chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., during a visit to Church headquarters in March 2024.

Read more of Elder Carpenter’s general conference addresses here.