Elder Brian K. Taylor: ‘Swallowed Up in the Joy of Christ’

Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference. Elder Taylor taught about finding joy in Christ while facing life’s trials. The following is a summary of what he said.

Why do some receive their yearned-for miracles quickly while others patiently endure and wait upon the Lord?

Every disciple of Christ must face life’s different trials as part of mortality. In the process, they learn to trust in God’s divine purposes, which provide hope and kindle determination to carry on.

“Life’s trials ‘prove us.’ Even the Savior ‘learned obedience by’ and was made ‘perfect through sufferings.’”

“Coming to trust in God’s divine purposes breathes hope into weary souls and kindles determination in seasons of anguish and heartache.”

To avoid discontent and find peace, hope and joy in the midst of life’s challenges, consider three principles.

1. Stronger faith comes by putting Jesus Christ first.

2. Brighter hope comes by envisioning our eternal destiny.

3. Greater power comes by focusing on joy.

When Latter-day Saints feel overwhelmed by life’s tribulations, they can remember these principles and the Lord’s promise in the scriptures that we “should suffer no matter of afflictions, save it be swallowed up, (consumed, devoured and engulfed) in the joy of Christ.”

In the scriptures, the Lord promises to ease burdens, “that ye may know of a surety that I, the Lord God, do visit my people in their afflictions.”

Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Cody M Bell

“With joyful reverence, I witness our Savior lives and His promises are sure, especially for you who are troubled.”

Who is Elder Taylor?

Elder Brian K. Taylor was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2017 general conference.

Elder Taylor previously served as an institute teacher, high councilor, ward Young Men president, stake president and president of the Texas Dallas Mission.

He met his wife, Jill Featherstone, at BYU and they married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1987.

He co-founded and ran a software company.

What has Elder Taylor done recently?

