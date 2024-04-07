Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
General Conference

Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘The Powerful, Virtuous Cycle of the Doctrine of Christ’

‘As the Holy Ghost exerts a greater influence in our lives, we progressively and iteratively develop Christlike attributes’

By Ryan Jensen
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference. He compared living the gospel of Jesus Christ to kayaking in the ocean. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

Comparing living the gospel of Jesus Christ to kayaking in the ocean, Elder Renlund said building spiritual momentum helps individuals avoid falling when adversarial waves hit. The same size wave that a moving kayak can absorb without tipping can cause a stopped kayak to roll over in the water. Likewise, making efforts to grow spiritually can help an individual avoid spiritually falling when temptations or challenges come into their life.

Faith in Jesus Christ must be nourished daily through prayer, scripture study, repentance and following the promptings of the Holy Ghost. Honoring covenants helps individuals create a conduit to receive God’s power in their lives.

Help others without judging them for their actions. Everyone is struggling, and no one earns salvation. Everyone needs all of the Savior’s infinite Atonement. It is the Savior’s responsibility to heal. The rest of God’s children have the responsibility to love and minister in ways that help others draw closer to Jesus Christ.

Exercising faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement propels individuals along the covenant path and motivates them to help others to also become faithful disciples of the Savior.

Having a place in Heavenly Father’s kingdom requires faithfully living the doctrine of Christ.

Notable quotes

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

“As the Holy Ghost exerts a greater influence in our lives, we progressively and iteratively develop Christlike attributes.”

“The momentum produced by living the doctrine of Christ not only powers the transformation of our divine nature into our eternal destiny, but it also motivates us to help others.”

“Comparing ourselves to others can lead us to make pernicious errors, especially if we conclude that we are more righteous than those who are struggling.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

Read more of Elder Renlund’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Related Story
April 2024 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, session highlights
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed