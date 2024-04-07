Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘The Powerful, Virtuous Cycle of the Doctrine of Christ’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference. He compared living the gospel of Jesus Christ to kayaking in the ocean. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

Comparing living the gospel of Jesus Christ to kayaking in the ocean, Elder Renlund said building spiritual momentum helps individuals avoid falling when adversarial waves hit. The same size wave that a moving kayak can absorb without tipping can cause a stopped kayak to roll over in the water. Likewise, making efforts to grow spiritually can help an individual avoid spiritually falling when temptations or challenges come into their life.

Faith in Jesus Christ must be nourished daily through prayer, scripture study, repentance and following the promptings of the Holy Ghost. Honoring covenants helps individuals create a conduit to receive God’s power in their lives.

Help others without judging them for their actions. Everyone is struggling, and no one earns salvation. Everyone needs all of the Savior’s infinite Atonement. It is the Savior’s responsibility to heal. The rest of God’s children have the responsibility to love and minister in ways that help others draw closer to Jesus Christ.

Exercising faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement propels individuals along the covenant path and motivates them to help others to also become faithful disciples of the Savior.

Having a place in Heavenly Father’s kingdom requires faithfully living the doctrine of Christ.

Notable quotes

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

“As the Holy Ghost exerts a greater influence in our lives, we progressively and iteratively develop Christlike attributes.”

“The momentum produced by living the doctrine of Christ not only powers the transformation of our divine nature into our eternal destiny, but it also motivates us to help others.”

“Comparing ourselves to others can lead us to make pernicious errors, especially if we conclude that we are more righteous than those who are struggling.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund is the son of Swedish immigrants, served a mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974, speaks Swedish and considers the country his “other homeland.”

He met his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, in his home ward in Salt Lake City. After mustering up the courage to ask her out, she said, “No.” He was more successful when he tried again a few months later. They were married on June 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of one daughter.

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

