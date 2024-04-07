Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Temples, Houses of the Lord Dotting the Earth’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. He spoke about the power and blessings of temple work and temple covenants. The following is a summary of what he said.

Across the world — where houses of the Lord are “coming closer” to Latter-day Saints — “there is a growing feeling drawing us to the house of the Lord.”

“Amid the turmoil and temptations of the world, the Lord has promised to strengthen and bless His covenant saints.”

Those who come worthily and prayerfully to the Lord’s house “will be armed with His power, His name will be upon you, His angels will have charge over you, and you will grow up in the blessing of the Holy Ghost.”

In the house of the Lord “we are literally endowed with heavenly power.” Faith in Jesus Christ is confirmed and fortified and Latter-day Saints are blessed with protection from temptations and distractions. “We are armed with the power of God.”

In the temple, “we take His name more completely upon us. … In the temple, we sacredly promise, through our covenants, to follow Him forever.”

Coming to the temple with a willing heart, “we grow up in the Lord and can ‘receive a fullness of the Holy Ghost.’”

It’s “through the power of the Holy Ghost, we are filled with peace and joy and unspeakable hope.”

“In His house, we are literally endowed with heavenly power.”

“Through the power of the Holy Ghost, we are filled with peace and joy and unspeakable hope.”

“My beloved friends, if we are able and have not already increased our attendance at the temple, let us regularly find more time to worship in the house of the Lord.”

