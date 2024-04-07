Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘God’s Intent is to Bring You Home’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference. He outlined how God’s intent is for His children to choose to come home. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Patrick Kearon’s talk summary

The Father’s beautiful plan is designed to bring His children home, not to keep them out. “God is in relentless pursuit of you.”

The purpose of this earth was to give an opportunity to learn, grow, make mistakes, repent and return home.

Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice removes every roadblock that would separate people from their eternal home.

“Everything about the Father’s plan for His beloved children is designed to bring everyone home.”

The intent of the Father’s plan of happiness, redemption, mercy and salvation is to provide all of those things to His children.

One of Jesus’ most consistent invitations was to change and repent and come unto Him.

“God wants for us a radical reorientation of our selfish and prideful impulses, the eviction of the natural man, for us to ‘go, and sin no more.’”

The Savior goes in search of the lost sheep until He finds them. He does not put up roadblocks, He removes them.

“Are there things we need to do, commandments to keep, aspects of our natures to change? Yes. But with His grace, those are within our reach, not beyond our grasp.”

Notable quotes

“God is in relentless pursuit of you. He wants all of His children to choose to return to Him, and He employs every possible measure to bring you back.”

“The intent of the Father’s great plan of happiness is your happiness, right here, right now, and in the eternities. It is not to prevent your happiness and cause you instead worry and fear.”

Who is Elder Kearon?

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. At the time of his call, Elder Kearon was serving as senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010, and had served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2017 until his call as an Apostle.

He married his wife, Sister Jennifer Hulme Kearon, on Jan. 12, 1991, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of a son, who died at 3 weeks old from a heart condition, and three daughters. Prior to being called as a general authority, he and Sister Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

After joining the Church on Christmas Eve 1987, Elder Kearon served in numerous Church callings — Area Seventy, branch president, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president.

What has Elder Kearon done recently?

