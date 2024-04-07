Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Words Matter’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference. Reminding that “words do matter,” he invited listeners to consider the words of God, the words of His prophets and one’s own words.

Elder Rasband’s talk summary

Words matter.

They are the bedrock of how we connect; they represent our beliefs, morals and perspectives. Words set a tone and can open our minds to truth.

First and foremost, let the Lord’s words matter.

The Lord’s words come through scriptures, from personal revelation, promptings of the Holy Ghost and answers to prayer.

“Believing and heeding the word of God will draw us closer to Him.”

Second, the words of prophets matter.

“Prophets testify of the divinity of Jesus Christ. They teach His gospel and show His love for all.”

President Nelson has a way with words — from “keep on the covenant path” and “gather Israel” to “let God prevail” and “think celestial.”

Third, consider our own words. “Believe me, in our emoji-filled world, our words matter.”

Three simple phrases can take the sting out of difficulties, lift and reassure others: “Thank you,” “I am sorry” and “I love you.”

“I promise that if we ‘feast upon the words of Christ’ that lead to salvation, our Prophet’s words that guide and encourage us, and our own words that speak of who we are and what we hold dear, the powers of heaven will pour down upon us.”

Notable quotes

“First and foremost, the Lord’s words matter.”

“Second, the words of prophets matter. Prophets testify of the divinity of Jesus Christ. They teach His gospel and show His love.”

“Third and so very important are our own words. Believe me, in our emoji-filled world, our words matter.”

Who is Elder Rasband?

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. Between his call as a General Authority Seventy in 2000 and serving in the Presidency of the Seventy in 2005, he served in the Temple Department first as an assistant executive director and then as executive director of the Temple Department in 2004 — a position no other living Prophet or Apostle has held.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated, due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College, which is now Utah Valley University.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973 and have five children.

What has Elder Rasband done recently?

