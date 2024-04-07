President Mark L. Pace: ‘It Is Wisdom in the Lord That We Should Have the Book of Mormon’

President Mark L. Pace, Sunday School general president, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. He shared his personal witness of the Book of Mormon and reiterated President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to study it every day. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Pace’s talk summary:

The Book of Mormon is the “keystone” that makes the dispensation of the fullness of times different from all previous dispensations. “While God has promised there will never be another general apostasy, we need to be mindful and careful to avoid a personal apostasy — remembering, as President Russell M. Nelson has taught, ‘We are each responsible for our individual spiritual growth.’”

Individuals study the scriptures so the Holy Ghost can deepen their conversion to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Two questions that could improve learning at home and teaching at church are: “What has the Holy Ghost taught us this week during our study of the Book of Mormon?” and “How does this bring us closer to the Savior?”

The great worth and spiritual power of the scriptures Lehi and his family experienced continue today. “There has never been a people in history with the access to the Book of Mormon and other scriptures that we enjoy today. … The most important copy of the Book of Mormon is our personal copy. It is the copy that we read. …

“As we study the Book of Mormon and follow the living prophet, there will be no personal apostasy in our lives.”

“It is my prayer that reading the Book of Mormon this year will be a joy and a blessing for each of us and will draw us ever nearer to the Savior.”

Who is President Pace?

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Mark L. Pace was sustained as Sunday School general president during the April 2019 general conference.

President Pace and his wife, Sister Anne Marie Langeland Pace, were married on Nov. 21, 1978, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of seven children.

President and Sister Pace led the Spain Barcelona Mission from 2012 to 2015.

What has President Pace done recently?

