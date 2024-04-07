President Susan H. Porter: ‘Pray, He Is There’

Primary General President Susan H. Porter spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2024 general conference. President Porter spoke to children about prayer, drawing on the Primary song “A Child’s Prayer.”
President Porter’s talk summary
The gift of prayer is a blessing — we can talk to Heavenly Father anytime, anywhere.
First, pray to know.
“When you know that Heavenly Father is real and that He loves you, you can live with courage and hope. ‘Pray, He is there; speak, He is listening.’”
Wanting to know why something hard is happening in your life or why you didn’t receive a prayed-for blessing? “Often the best question to ask Heavenly Father is not ‘why?’ but ‘what?’”
Second, pray to grow.
Heavenly Father sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to show us the way to live and to grow to become more like Him.
Third, pray to show.
You can pray for help to show Heavenly Father’s love to others.
“Share with Heavenly Father what is in your heart. As you sincerely ask for His help, you will receive His Spirit to guide you. Praying every day will fill you with love for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. This will help you want to follow Them your whole life. …
“I invite you to pray to know Heavenly Father is there, pray to grow to become like Him and pray to show His love to others.”
Who is President Porter?
- President Susan H. Porter has served as the Primary general president since August 2022 after being sustained in the April 2022 general conference. Before that, she served as first counselor in the Primary general presidency since April 2021.
- She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Brigham Young University in 1976.
- She and her late husband, Elder Bruce D. Porter, a General Authority Seventy, raised their family in Massachusetts, Virginia and Germany before moving to Provo, Utah. They are the parents of four children.
What has President Porter done recently?
- During the April 2022 general conference, she shared three lessons she is learning as she continues to come to the Savior.
- President Porter visited the Philippines in November with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson to minister to members, meet with civic leaders and see child nutrition efforts.
- She then accompanied Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, in February on a 10-day ministry in the Caribbean.
- In March, the Primary general presidency was featured in a Friend to Friend event.
