April 2024 general conference messages now available in Gospel Library

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The experience of watching and listening to general conference messages is not limited to the two days and five sessions from this past weekend.

All 32 messages shared by President Russell M. Nelson, his counselors in the First Presidency, all 12 members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other leaders from the Church are now available to read, watch and listen to on the Church’s website and in the Gospel Library app. Many are also available on the Church’s general conference YouTube channel.

In the concluding message from the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson invited individuals to study what was taught.

“We have once again been blessed with a sacred outpouring of the Spirit. I hope you will repeatedly study the messages of this conference throughout the coming months,” he said.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church, records a message that was shown during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Using Gospel Library’s tools

For those who take notes during conference, it can be easy to forget where those notes disappear to once the final “amen” is said at the conclusion of Sunday’s final session. But transferring those Spirit-inspired notes from paper or a note-taking app into the Gospel Library can ensure the notes are saved and accessible for years to come.

Gospel Library users can highlight portions of general conference messages in various colors. | Screenshot from Gospel Library

A post on the Church’s website and in the Gospel Living app gave five suggestions of what to do with quotes or teachings that stand out while studying conference.

Hang them up. Share with friends. Add to a journal. Lead a lesson. Create a goal.

With general conference available on the Gospel Library, individuals can mark favorite quotes, tag talks for future study, make personal study guides, add them to a digital notebook and share links to specific teachings with friends and family.

When reading messages where an invitation is extended, individuals can immediately begin to record what they have felt or thought about that topic. For example, President Nelson invited listeners to, “Consider how your life would be different if priesthood keys had not been restored to the earth.”

Gospel Library users can take notes where general conference speakers have made invitations to reflect on a teaching. | Screenshot from Gospel Library

Reading that invitation and his observations after it, a reader may feel inspired to make their own notes of testimony on how the restoration of priesthood keys have blessed their life.

President Nelson also invited his listeners to consider three specific statements related to the restoration of priesthood keys. One way to connect his invitation with previous messages that have stood out or that come to the listener’s mind may be to create a link back to that other piece of content in Gospel Library.

Gospel Library users can link from general conference messages to other parts of the Gospel Library collection of content. | Screenshot from Gospel Library

For example, his first of the three statements was, “The gathering of Israel is evidence that God loves all of His children everywhere.” This ties in some ways back to the message he shared with youth when he was first called as President of the Church.

In that address, President Nelson said, “That gathering is the most important thing taking place on earth today. Nothing else compares in magnitude, nothing else compares in importance, nothing else compares in majesty.”

By linking these two pieces of content together, individuals can be reminded in the future of the prophet’s consistent messaging about the importance of being a part of the gathering of Israel.

Gospel Library provides many options for individuals to personalize their study and their spiritual journaling.

If you have a unique way of recording impressions and using Gospel Library, email Church News at ChurchNews@DeseretNews.com.