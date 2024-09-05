First Presidency announces dates, sessions of October 2024 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, clasps his hands and gestures toward the audience as he and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, take their seats prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the upcoming 194th Semiannual General Conference, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord,” wrote the First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and Presidency Henry B. Eyring — in a Sept. 5 letter to general and local Church leaders. “We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel given.”

The five general sessions — Saturday morning, afternoon and evening sessions on Oct. 5 and Sunday morning and afternoon sessions on Oct 6 — are for all individuals, families and friends, the letter states.

The letter is to be read in an upcoming sacrament meeting in wards and branches Church-wide.

The full text of the First Presidency letter reads:

September 5, 2024

To: General Authorities; General Officers; Area Seventies; Stake, Mission, District, and Temple Presidencies; Bishoprics and Branch Presidencies

(To be read in sacrament meeting)

October 2024 General Conference

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

We are pleased to announce the upcoming 194th Semiannual General Conference. The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

General sessions for all individuals, families, and friends will be held Saturday morning, afternoon, and evening, October 5, as well as Sunday morning and afternoon, October 6. The conference will be broadcast on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and other media. Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.

General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord. We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel given. The messages will be published in the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

Sincerely yours,

(signed)

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

The First Presidency



