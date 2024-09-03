The Tabernacle Choir sings during the afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 32 days away and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.

It is expected to have five 2-hour general sessions — morning, afternoon and evening sessions on Saturday and morning and afternoon sessions on Sunday.

October 2024 general conference preparations

If someone wanted to prepare by re-reading the talks from April 2024 general conference in order, one talk per day, he or she should start today, Sept. 3, to finish by Friday, Oct. 4.

The April 2024 conference featured 32 messages over the five sessions. President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke in the Sunday afternoon session in recorded remarks. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Sunday morning session, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Saturday morning session.

Each member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke once.

April general conference talk summaries

Leading up to October 2024 general conference, the Church News will feature daily talk summaries from April on its Twitter/X and Facebook pages. Look for those links on social media each day, or find all the talk summaries at the April 2024 general conference summary page with the Church News’ coverage.

A link to each speaker’s full remarks is available in each of those summaries. Full talks are also available in the Gospel Library. General conference messages are published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about October 2024 general conference on TheChurchNews.com.

The Jarvis family from Stansbury Park, Utah, takes a selfie outside the Conference Center prior to the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to watch the October 2024 general conference

October 2024 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in more than 70 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts, the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Stream and the Gospel Library app.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv. BYUradio and their respective websites and smartphone apps.

General conference also available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

Those who live in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about obtaining tickets to attend a session at the Conference Center, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Stake leaders can learn how to access their account and distribute tickets to stake members by referencing this guide.

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.

Those hoping to access standby seating should line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes prior to the desired session. See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions.