Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

For the Jaredites on their challenging journey to the promised land, their boats were “buried in the depths of the sea, because of the mountain waves which broke upon them,” with the Master causing “a furious wind” to blow the Jaredites to their promised blessings (Ether 6:5,6).

“Similarly, we can decide to serve as a humble gust of wind in the Lord’s hands. Just as ‘the winds did never cease to blow’ (Ether 6:8) the Jaredites toward the promised land, we can help others progress in their journey to receive God’s blessings.”

People face storms of opposition and waves of trials that submerge them daily. But “the wind [will not] cease to blow towards the promised land (…); and thus [one shall be] driven forth before the wind” (Ether 6:8).

“Each of us can be a part of this wind — the same wind that blessed the Jaredites in their journey, and the same wind that, with our help, will bless the unrecognized and forgotten to reach their own promised lands.”

Jesus Christ is the Advocate with the Father, a Living God who acts as a strong wind that always guides one along the covenant path.

Who is Elder Cavalcante?

Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2024 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

At 21 years-old, Elder Cavalcante decided to be baptized a member of the Church after meeting with young proselytizing missionaries.

Elder Cavalcante received a postgraduate degree in administrative law from the Federal University of Ceará in 1997. He worked as an attorney for Procuradoria Geral do Município de Recife from 1997 to 2005 and managing partner of Barreto Cavalcante Advogados since 1999.

He was sealed to Christiana Ramalho Bezerra Leite in the Recife Brazil Temple on Jan. 21, 2004. They are the parents of four children.

What has Elder Cavalcante done recently?