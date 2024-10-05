Elder David L. Buckner: ‘Ye Are My Friends’

Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. Jesus Christ called his followers His friends and is an example of how people of various backgrounds can be friends and be unified. The following is a summary of what he said.

Jesus Christ set the example to look for unity, love and belonging. “Jesus Christ has long called His faithful followers His friends.” The Savior used the term friend to define a sacred and cherished relationship — not as the world or social media defines a friend.

“The Savior numbers each of us, and watches over us.” His watch care is “exalting, elevating and eternal.” The Savior’s declaration “ye are my friends” is a call to build higher and holier relationships among all of God’s children “that we may be one.”

The Savior’s ministry included bringing together disciples with diverse backgrounds and interacting with people from various situations and social status. Instead of looking for divisions, seek unity with others.

“Our unique gifts and talents that differentiate us in a secular world unite us in a sacred space.”

Being welcoming means more than signs on a building or sitting in the pews at Church.

“We must live our life so that the world does not see us but sees Him through us.”

Building relationships with all of God’s children includes everyday situations and interactions.

“The Savior has called upon us to help one another, lift one another and edify each other.”

Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David L. Buckner was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Brigham Young University in 1988; a Master of Business Administration degree from Durham University in 1991; a Master of International Relations from BYU in 1995; and a Juris Doctor from BYU in 1996.

Elder Buckner and his wife, Sister Jennifer Buckner, were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and are now parents of five children.

He served as a full-time missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil Mission.

