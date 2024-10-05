Elder Juan Pablo Villar: ‘His Hand Ready To Help Us’

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He shared that the Savior has power over the adversary and is willing to help those who reach out to Him to overcome difficulties. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Villar talk summary

As a child, Elder Villar went to the beach with family and played in the water — but a wave took him by surprise and dragged him under. All felt lost until his brother Claudio pulled him out. Elder Villar tried a second time to dive into the waves and was rescued a second time by his brother.

Claudio then invited Elder Villar to dive with him. “Certainly, it was not very easy, but I did it, thanks to the help and example shown by my brother. His hand rescued me twice; his example showed me how to deal with my challenge and be victorious that day.”

This experience illustrates several teachings about the Savior and His rescuing: He has power over the adversary, He is a flawless example of ministry, He is ready to rescue others, and He does not give up on them.

“We are not left alone in this life. While we must face challenges and trials, our Heavenly Father knows our capabilities and knows we can bear or overcome our difficulties. We must do our part and turn to Him in faith. His beloved Son, Jesus Christ, is our rescuer and will always be there.”

Notable quotes

“During our mortal time, we are subject to the attacks of the adversary. ... But do not forget who has power over those waves and, in fact, over all things. That is our Savior, Jesus Christ. He has the power to help us out of every miserable condition or adverse situation.”

“As we exercise faith in Him, He will save us from our fallen state, beyond our challenges, infirmities and needs in this temporal life, and give us the greatest of all gifts, which is eternal life.”

“Our Savior will be there as many times as necessary to provide help if we want to learn, change, overcome, cope or succeed in whatever will bring true and everlasting happiness to our lives.”

Who is Elder Villar?

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy. | Cody Bell

Elder Juan Pablo Villar was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2018. At the time, he was serving as an Area Seventy in the South America South Area.

After being inspired by his older brother’s example, he was baptized at age 18 and served as a missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission a year later.

He met his wife, Sister Carola Cristina Barrios Villar, while conducting a young single adult fireside. He introduced himself to the daughter of a recently returned mission president, they started dating and they were sealed in the Santiago Chile Temple in 1994.

What has Elder Villar done recently?

Read more of Elder Villar’s general conference addresses.