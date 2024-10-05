President Emily Belle Freeman: ‘Live Up to Your Privileges’

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women General President, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference about God’s priesthood ordinances and covenant promises. The following is a summary of what she said.

President Freeman’s talk summary

Priesthood ordinances and covenant promises allow God to sanctify people and work wonders in their lives.

“[I]n order for an ordinance to manifest the power of God in our lives, it must be done with authority from the Son of God.” This is through those who are ordained with the priesthood.

“[W]e don’t just make covenant promises — we must keep them.” God promises to bless those who keep their covenants. “Do we realize it is the combination of priesthood ordinances along with the keeping of covenant promises that allows us to draw upon God’s power?”

In Doctrine and Covenants 25, Emma Smith learned about the covenant connection that would increase the ability of priesthood ordinances to work in her life. Through Melchizedek Priesthood ordinances, “the power of godliness [would be] manifest.”

“This is what it looks like for God’s power to work within us.”

To “live up to your privileges,” study and ponder the Aaronic and the Melchizedek Priesthood ordinances, the covenant promises made with each and the power of God accessed through those ordinances.

Partaking of the sacrament weekly and wearing the garment of the holy priesthood daily is a reminder “of the gift of His power working in you.”

Notable quotes

“Do we realize it is the combination of priesthood ordinances along with the keeping of covenant promises that allows us to draw upon God’s power?”

“Remember, it’s not only who officiates in the ordinance that matters; what the ordinance and your covenant promise unlocks also deserves the focus of your attention.”

“Partaking of the bread and water is a weekly reminder of His power working in you to help you overcome. Wearing the garment of the holy priesthood is a daily reminder of the gift of His power working in you to help you become.”

Who is President Freeman?

President Emily Belle Freeman was sustained on April 1, 2023, and began serving on Aug. 1, 2023. Her previous callings include seminary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society president.

After a doctor determined the source of her elbow pain was from her quadruple combination, President Freeman had her beloved scriptures separated into four separate books and bound in pink covers – her favorite color.

On his mission in Ventura, California, Brother Greg Freeman became familiar with his mission president’s daughter, Emily Belle Oswald, as she often sang or spoke at mission conferences. At a speaking engagement in Utah after her graduation, Brother Freeman became reacquainted with Sister Oswald – now President Freeman – and the couple began dating soon after.

What has President Freeman done recently?

