Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference about the purpose of trials in mortality. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Hales’ talk summary

Elder Hales was a home teacher to an older sister in his ward whose life hadn’t been easy. But after she died, her son received a message from her while in the temple, telling him, “Mortality works.”

The Lord’s work and glory is to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man (Moses 1:39).

“[M]ortality works. It is designed to work. Despite the challenges, heartaches and difficulties we all face, our loving, wise and perfect Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness such that we are not destined to fail. His plan provides a way for us to rise above our mortal failures.”

To receive all that Heavenly Father desires for His children, individuals must pass through the refiner’s fire, sometimes to their utter limits. “To completely avoid the problems, challenges and difficulties of this world would be to sidestep the process that is truly necessary for mortality to work.”

Life’s experiences, both good and bad, can help people have greater compassion, kindness and understanding for others. “As we come to rely on the Savior’s grace, and keep our covenants, we can serve as examples of the far-reaching effects of the Savior’s Atonement.”

Notable quotes

“Mortality works. It is designed to work. Despite the challenges, heartaches and difficulties we all face, our loving, wise and perfect Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness such that we are not destined to fail. His plan provides a way for us to rise above our mortal failures.”

“To completely avoid the problems, challenges and difficulties of this world would be to sidestep the process that is truly necessary for mortality to work.”

“As we come to rely on the Savior’s grace, and keep our covenants, we can serve as examples of the far-reaching effects of the Savior’s Atonement.”

Who is Elder Hales?

Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Brook Phillip Hales was born in Ogden, Utah, on April 7, 1956. He married Denise Imlay Hales in 1981, and they are the parents of four children.

He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 2018, and also serves as secretary to the First Presidency. Previous callings include stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple sealer and full-time missionary in the France Paris Mission.

He received a banking and finance degree from Weber State College in 1980 and has worked for Commercial Security Bank, Deseret Mutual, American Express, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and in the Church’s finance and records division.

What has Elder Hales done recently?

In April 2021, he was featured on the Church News podcast, speaking about the preparations that go into general conference.

During the April 2019 general conference, he spoke on the power of prayer.

Read more of Elder Hales’ general conference addresses.