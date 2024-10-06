Elder Rubén V. Alliaud: ‘Sons and Daughters of God’

Elder Ruben V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He testified of the divine nature and potential of children of God and how understanding this affects decisions. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Alliaud’s talk summary

For Latter-day Saints, the truth that everyone is a child of God is not metaphorical. “We truly believe that we are all literally the children of God.”

When God spoke to Moses in the Pearl of Great Price, He referred to Moses as “my Son” (Moses 1:3-7). However, after Moses was left alone, Satan came to tempt him and referred to him as “son of man” (Moses 1:12).

“Fortunately, Moses was not confused and did not allow himself to become distracted. He had learned the lesson of who he really was.”

During the Savior’s 40-day fast, Satan tried to tempt Him three times. “In truth, Satan’s ultimate temptation may have had less to do with those three specific provocations and more to do with tempting Jesus Christ to question His divine nature.”

This divine nature can be recognized through the Savior’s gospel and Atonement. “President Nelson’s invitation to ‘think celestial’ implies a wonderful reminder of our divine nature, origin and potential destination. We can only obtain the ‘celestial’ through Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice.”

This may take work, but it is a divine work. “How different our life, our decisions, would be if we really knew who we really are.”

Notable quotes

“Many people believe we are children of God. ... For Latter-day Saints, this teaching is not metaphorical. We truly believe that we are literally the children of God.”

“How different our life, our decisions, would be if we really knew who we really are.”

“President Nelson’s invitation to ‘think celestial’ implies a wonderful reminder of our divine nature, origin and potential destination. We can only obtain the ‘celestial’ through Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice.”

Who is Elder Alliaud?

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy | MATTHEW T REIER

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, from Argentina, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2019 after being president of the Argentina Córdoba Mission.

He was converted after living with his uncle, who was a member of the Church, during his teenage years. When he found a copy of the Book of Mormon at his uncle’s house, he took Moroni’s promise (Moroni 10:3-5) to heart and prayed to know if the Book of Mormon was true, receiving an affirmative answer.

His wife, Sister Fabiana Alliaud, lived in a ward he served in as a missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. They got to know each other years after his mission and were married in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple in 1992. They are parents of six children.

What has Elder Alliaud done recently?

Read more of Elder Alliaud’s general conference addresses.