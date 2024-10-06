Elder Takashi Wada: ‘The Words of Christ and the Holy Ghost Will Lead Us to the Truth’

Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He taught of how the words of Christ and the Holy Ghost lead one to the truth. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Wada’s talk summary

Elder Wada related how the words of Christ and the Holy Ghost’s inspiration helped him as a teenager in Nagano, Japan, to find important, peace-giving truths of the Father’s plan of salvation.

“Learning these important truths has helped me know my true identity and the great blessings God has prepared for us of exaltation and eternal life.”

In junior high school, he received a copy of the New Testament in English and was encouraged to use it in studying that language.

“I remember reading the words of Jesus Christ. Though I did not understand all the words He said, His words comforted me, lifted my soul and gave me hope. … I felt that Jesus Christ was someone I knew.”

Later taught by missionaries, he once heard them praying for him. He recognized that prayer is a reflection of Heavenly Father and the Savior’s love for him.

“That love gave me hope, and afterward I did ask God in faith and with real intent. When I did, I felt a joyful and peaceful feeling that I was indeed a child of God and that I had a divine potential and destiny. The plan of salvation sunk deep into my heart.”

Notable quotes

Who is Elder Wada?

Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy | Cody Bell

Elder Takashi Wada was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2018 general conference.

After meeting the missionaries at age 15 in Nagano, Japan, Takashi Wada followed a path of faith that led to his education at Brigham Young University, a career in Church employment, service as a mission president and now a general authority.

He married his wife, Sister Naomi Ueno Wada, on June 18, 1994, in the Tokyo Japan Temple. Both were teens when converted to the Church.

What has Elder Wada done recently?

During the April 2019 general conference, Elder Wada spoke on feasting on the words of Christ.

He is currently serving as first counselor in the North America West Area presidency.

