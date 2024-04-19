Church leaders sustain the leadership of the Church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Church’s 2024-2025 area leadership assignments.

The area presidency changes will become effective Aug. 1.

The Church has 23 administrative areas — six that cover the United States and Canada and the remaining 17 outside of those two North American countries.

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles preside over all affairs of the Church.

The Church has 12 quorums of the Seventy. The First and Second quorums are composed of General Authority Seventies, who have authority to serve anywhere in the world. The remaining 10 quorums are composed of Area Seventies. Under the direction of area presidencies, Area Seventies meet with and teach Church leaders, missionaries and members of the Church in local congregations. The work of each Area Seventy is generally limited to a specific area.

For each administrative area, a member of the Seventy is assigned by the First Presidency to serve as area president. Area presidencies work under the direction of assigned members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Presidency of the Seventy.

Most members of area presidencies are General Authority Seventies, with some Area Seventies — there are four Area Seventies among the total 23 area presidents and 46 counselors.

Areas in the United States and Canada are administered from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, as is the Middle East/Africa North Area.

Other international areas are administered from area offices in those areas:

Africa Central — Nairobi, Kenya

— Nairobi, Kenya Africa South — Johannesburg, South Africa

— Johannesburg, South Africa Africa West — Accra, Ghana

— Accra, Ghana Asia — Hong Kong

— Hong Kong Asia North — Tokyo, Japan

— Tokyo, Japan Brazil — São Paulo, Brazil

— São Paulo, Brazil Caribbean — Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

— Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Central America — Guatemala City, Guatemala

— Guatemala City, Guatemala Eurasian — Moscow, Russia

— Moscow, Russia Europe Central — Frankfurt, Germany

— Frankfurt, Germany Europe North — London, England

— London, England Mexico — Mexico City, Mexico

— Mexico City, Mexico Pacific — Auckland, New Zealand

— Auckland, New Zealand Philippines — Quezon City, Philippines;

— Quezon City, Philippines; South America Northwest — Lima, Peru

— Lima, Peru South America South — Buenos Aires, Argentina

First Presidency

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: President Russell M. Nelson, president, center; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left; and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: Top, from left: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Bottom, from left: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Presidency of the Seventy

The Presidency of the Seventy as of Aug. 1, 2024, from left: Elder Carl B. Cook, Elder José A. Teixeira, Elder S. Mark Palmer, Elder Marcus B. Nash, Elder Michael T. Ringwood, Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela and Elder Edward Dube. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

U.S. and Canada

North America Central

The North America Central area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Randall K. Bennett, president, center; Elder Steven R. Bangerter, first counselor, left; and Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Northeast

The North America Northeast Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Allen D. Haynie, president, center; Elder Mathias Held, first counselor, left; and Elder Robert M. Daines, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southeast

The North America Southeast Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Craig C. Christensen, president, center; Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor, left; and Elder Massimo De Feo, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southwest

The North America Southwest Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Jose L. Alonso, president, center; Elder Michael A. Dunn, first counselor, left; and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America West

The North America West Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Mark A. Bragg, president, center; Elder Takashi Wada, first counselor, left; and Elder Peter M. Johnson, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Utah

The 2024-25 Utah Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president, center; Elder Hugo E. Martinez, first counselor, left; and Elder Brian K. Taylor, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Outside the U.S. and Canada

Africa Central

The Africa Central Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, president, center; Elder Paul B. Pieper, first counselor, left; and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa South

The Africa South Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Carlos A. Godoy, president, center; Elder Denelson Silva, first counselor, left; and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa West

The Africa West Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Alfred Kyungu, president, center; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, first counselor, left; and Elder Isaac K. Morrison, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia

The Asia Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, president, center; Elder Kelly R. Johnson, first counselor, left; and Elder Michael John U. Teh, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North

The Asia North Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder John A. McCune, president, center; Elder J. Kimo Esplin, first counselor, left; and Elder Christopher H. Kim, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brazil

The Brazil Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Joni L. Koch, president, center; Elder Ciro Schmeil, first counselor, left; and Elder Mark D. Eddy, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Caribbean

The Caribbean Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, president, center; Elder Valeri V. Cordón, first counselor, left; and Elder Vern P. Stanfill, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Central America

The Central America Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Taylor G. Godoy, president, center; Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, first counselor, left; and Elder Ryan K. Olsen, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eurasian

The Eurasian Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Alexey V. Samaykin, president, center; Elder Nikolai Ustyuzahaninov, first counselor, left; and Elder Aleksandr A. Drachyov, second counselor. Each of them are Area Seventies. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Central

The Europe Central Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president, center; Elder Jack N. Gerard, first counselor, left; and Elder James W. McConkie III, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe North

The Europe North Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Scott D. Whiting, president, center; Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, first counselor, left; and Elder Alan T. Phillips, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico

The Mexico Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Hugo Montoya, president, center; Elder Sean Douglas, first counselor, left; and Elder Moisés Villanueva, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Middle East/Africa North

The Middle East/Africa North Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Anthony D. Perkins, president, center; Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, first counselor, left; and Elder Roland J. Bäck, second counselor. Elder Bäck is an Area Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pacific

The Pacific Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Peter F. Meurs, president, center; Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, first counselor, left; and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Philippines

The Philippines Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., president, center; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, first counselor, left; and Elder Michael B. Strong, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

The South America Northwest Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Jorge T. Becerra, president, center; Elder Rafael E. Pino, first counselor, left; and Elder Juan Pablo Villar, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America South

The South America South Area presidency as of Aug. 1, 2024: Elder Joaquin E. Costa, president, center; Elder Alan R. Walker, first counselor, left; and Elder Eduardo Gavarret, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

