Sister Kristin M. Yee and Sister Amy A. Wright take a picture with the Area Organization Advisers of the Africa Central Area in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 21, 2025. Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Melissa Pieper, are on the back row. Brother James Wright is behind Sister Wright.

From Feb. 14-23, Sister Amy A. Wright , first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Kristin M. Yee , second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught and ministered in four countries in the Africa Central Area.

The general officers spoke to missionaries, held instruction, ministered to individuals and families, and taught members and their friends in several settings in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania. They were joined at different times by members of the Church’s Africa Central Area presidency — Elder Thierry K. Mutombo , president; Elder Paul B. Pieper , first counselor; and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier , second counselor; all General Authority Seventies.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks with Nairobi Kenya West Stake President Peter Ondigo and his wife, Pauline Ondigo, on Feb. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, poses with children in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on Feb. 22, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Traditional Cameroonian dancers welcomed Sister Wright and Sister Yee when they arrived to meet with members of the Yaounde Cameroon District on Feb. 15. Sister Yee described the moment as touching, warm and welcoming.

There, Sister Yee ministered to Relief Society sisters and held a leadership instruction meeting and Sister Wright held a devotional for Primary children.

In the children’s devotional, Sister Wright invited the children to conduct the meeting, pray, lead the music, play the piano, and help teach and testify. She interacted with the children using games, music, images, sign language and actions, teaching through the scriptures and sharing a special message from Church President Russell M. Nelson.

She taught about the blessings of making and keeping sacred covenants and the children’s responsibility to participate as members of Jesus Christ’s church. The children drew pictures of what they can do to follow Jesus, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom .

Sister Wright said, “I want the children to know that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is their church and they have an important role to play in preparing for Jesus Christ’s return.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a picture with Primary children in Yaounde, Cameroon, in February 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Yee told the Church News that the women she met throughout the Africa Central Area love the Lord and have brought many others to His restored gospel. The Church is young in many places, but women speak with boldness and faith. They also desire “with all their hearts” to receive the blessings of the house of the Lord, she said.

Many women have had difficult challenges, but they told Sister Yee about how God has blessed them and they offered gratitude to Him. “It was inspiring and humbling to witness that kind of faith and devotion,” Sister Yee said.

The power went out during a devotional for women in Tanzania and Sister Yee told the Church News how incredibly hot it felt. “And I just said the thought, ‘My sisters, the power is out, but your power is present.’ … The Spirit is always so strong in these meetings when women come in faith.”

Many who are coming to the Church in these countries are young, said Sister Yee, and the Church is growing quickly. She extended the invitation from Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 2023 general conference to consider serving as senior missionaries to help.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, greets members of the Relief Society in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks to missionaries in the Cameroon Yaoundé Mission in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in February 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As a member of the Church’s Missionary Executive Council, Sister Wright met with some of the missionaries from the Cameroon Yaounde Mission, and invited them to be valiant in their testimonies of Jesus Christ throughout their lives. She told them they are not meant to return home to their old ways, but rather a higher and holier way.

“We want you to establish a foundational pattern of lifelong discipleship and look back on your missionary service as a time of immense joy. A time when you came to know your Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Flore Nadine Inimwanda Tafou, the Yaounde Cameroon District Young Women president, was deeply moved by Sister Yee and Sister Wright’s ministry.

“We have received many messages from God that help us continue this wonderful work of advancing the Church in Cameroon. We will continue to share the message of Christ, help people come to Christ, change their lives, and grow a little more each day,” she said.

Yenealem Debebe Hailu, the Addis Ababa Ethiopia District Young Women president, shared her thoughts about the general officers’ visit with Africa Newsroom.

“I was so amazed by the divinity and love they carried in their hearts,” she said. “The message shared by both Sister Yee and Sister Wright was unique and carefully prepared to build and encourage sisters in leadership to become who the Lord wants them to be.”

From left, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speak during a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a picture with a woman in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks to women in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on Feb. 23, 2025. She reminded them that they are all part of the global Relief Society organization. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, gives an interview to Belageru TV in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Feb. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Relief Society sisters in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, take a picture with Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, front row, center, on Feb. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, ministers to families in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on Feb. 22, 2025. With her is her husband, Brother James Wright, and Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints