Young Men General President Steven J. Lund speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. President Lund spoke of the power of the Aaronic Priesthood and those whom God entrusts it to. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Lund’s talk summary

To watch young men be ordained as holders of the Aaronic Priesthood is to be a “witness to the disruption of the very patterns of this world by godly authority spreading across the earth.”

Serving as a deacon, teacher and priest helps young men prepare for a lifetime of service to others.

“They will find themselves in consequential times and places where their presence and prayers and the powers of the priesthood of God they hold will profoundly matter.”

Priesthood holders from the Old Testament to today are entrusted by the Lord to teach and administer Heavenly Father’s ordinances to remind His children of the Savior’s Atonement.

“The Aaronic Priesthood is called the preparatory priesthood partly because its ordinances allow them to experience the weight and joy of being on the Lord’s errand preparing them for future priesthood service, when they may be called upon to minister in unforeseeable ways — including pronouncing inspired blessings in times when hopes and dreams, and even life and death, hang in precarious balance.”

Those blessings bless both those served and those who are being served through the power Heavenly Father has trusted to be worthy to act in His name.

“Such serious expectations require serious preparation.”

Notable quotes

“Serious expectations require serious preparation.”

“[Priesthood holders] will find themselves in consequential times and places where their presence and prayers and the powers of the priesthood of God they hold will profoundly matter.”

“The Aaronic Priesthood is called the preparatory priesthood partly because its ordinances allow them to experience the weight and joy of being on the Lord’s errand preparing them for future priesthood service.”

Who is President Lund?

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Steven J. Lund has served as Young Men general president since April 2020.

After his mission, President Lund enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, where he met his future wife, Kalleen Kirk.

What has President Lund done recently?

Read President Lund’s previous general conference address, or follow him on Facebook and Instagram.