Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2025 general conference

Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

During the April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson invited all to “grow in your confidence before the Lord” and taught that charity and virtue lead to confidence before God.

This kind of confidence, President Nelson explained in the concluding talk of the Sunday afternoon session, is born of the Spirit and comes when making and keeping covenants with God.

“I invite you to take intentional steps to grow in your confidence before the Lord,” President Nelson said. “Then, as we go to our Heavenly Father, with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and your faith in Jesus Christ will increase. We will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes.”

Toward the end of his message, he also announced 15 new temple locations around the world.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF, summarizing each message shared during the April 2025 general conference. This will be updated with Spanish and Portuguese versions.