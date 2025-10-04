Elder Ronald M. Barcellos: ‘The Lord Looketh on the Heart’

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference about giving one’s whole heart to the Savior. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Barcellos’ talk summary

Although the biblical figure David was not the strongest or most skilled, he was divinely chosen as the new king of Israel because “the Lord looketh on the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).

“It is not just about what we do — our words and actions — but also why we do what Jesus Christ has asked us to do — our desires and motives.” Heavenly Father wants His children to serve and be obedient with real intent, because He wants them to desire to become like Him.

How can believers examine their heart and know if it is right in the sight of God? The Savior has provided “a set of spiritual tests we can use to assess our hearts’ spiritual condition.”

Four areas for these tests are: First, focus, priorities and motives. Second, willingness to obey God’s commandments. Third, diligence in studying the scriptures and seeking revelation. Fourth, the quality of thoughts and words.

Disciples can take three actions to improve their heart’s spiritual strength. One, strengthen their relationship with Christ. Two, align their will with the Savior through commandments and covenants. Three, serve God and others with all their heart.

“I invite you to give your whole heart to the Savior today.”

Notable quotes

“The Savior taught that if our hearts are fully turned to Him, because of His atoning sacrifice, we can be blessed with the strength and spiritual gifts we need to overcome our mortal challenges, resist temptation, receive direction and understanding, and feel joy and peace in our lives.”

“Our Heavenly Father desires more than mechanical acts of obedience and service from His children. He wants us to do those things with real intent, because we love Him with all our hearts. He wants us to desire to become like Him.”

“When we choose to do each thing the Lord has asked us to do ... with a sincere heart and with real intent, each act of service and worship becomes a powerful spiritual experience that strengthens our faith and testimony, and fills our hearts with joy and love for God and our fellow man.”

Who is Elder Barcellos?

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2025.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he served with his wife, Sister Karin Barcellos, as mission leaders in the Portugal Lisbon Mission from 2021 to 2024.

Elder Barcellos studied business administration at São Marcos University in São Paulo and worked for several companies in sales and marketing roles and as an entrepreneur.

He and Sister Barcellos were married in the São Paulo Brazil Temple, and they are the parents of three children.

What has Elder Barcellos done recently?

In April 2025, he joined the Church News podcast, along with other newly called General Authority Seventies. He testified of God’s love and said, “I’m grateful to be a part of this work, because I know this work is true.”

