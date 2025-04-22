Episode 237: Get to know the newest General Authority Seventies through their testimonies

Sixteen new General Authorities Seventies sustained during April 2025 general conference join the Church News podcast to help Latter-day Saints get to know them a little better.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained 16 new General Authority Seventies during the Saturday morning session of the Church’s 195th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 5.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the new General Authority Seventies for a sustaining vote, along with the sustaining of the Church’s other general authorities and general officers.

This episode of the Church News podcast is dedicated to the new leaders sharing their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Transcript:

President Dallin H. Oaks: It is proposed that we sustain the following as new General Authority Seventies: John D. Amos, Ronald M. Barcellos, Steven C. Barlow, Kevin G. Brown, B. Corey Cuvelier, Michael Cziesla, James E. Evanson, Brik V. Eyre, Ozani Farias, Aaron T. Hall, Brian J. Holmes, Pedro X. Larreal, Clement M. Matswagothata, Eduardo F. Ortega, Edward B. Rowe and Wan-Liang Wu.

Jon Ryan Jensen: This is Jon Ryan Jensen, editor of the Church News. Welcome to the Church News podcast. Today, we are taking you on a journey of connection as we discuss news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained 16 new General Authority Seventies during the Saturday morning session of the Church’s 195th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2025. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the new General Authority Seventies for a sustaining vote, along with the sustaining of the Church’s new general authorities and general officers. This episode of the Church News podcast is dedicated to sharing their own words and testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Michelle E. Amos, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder John D. Amos, from Orlando, Florida, became a mission president for the Baton Rouge Louisiana Mission in 2020. He and his wife, Sister Michelle E. Amos, have three children and six grandchildren. Elder Amos has earned degrees in electrical and nuclear engineering. During his career, he served in the United States Navy and taught at the University of Central Florida.

Elder Amos shares his testimony of how God is a God of miracles.

Elder John D. Amos: I have a firm testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, that this is the New Testament church, restored New Testament church of Jesus Christ. He lives. He is risen. He absolutely guides and directs this work that we’re all a part of. He is still the God of miracles. And I can testify all day long that you’ve got to have faith and exercise faith first. And if you just look, you will see the miracles. And He really does want us to have joy, and our role is to cheerfully do the things that we can do, and then we can just rest assured that He will perform the miracles.

I know that He is just very, very conscious and cognizant of all of His children. And He knows what it means to struggle. He knows what it means to have joy. He knows what it means to have grandchildren. He knows what it means to have two or three callings at a time, or to be in between callings or to have emotional stress. He actually knows what that is like, and so therefore He can succor us just the right way, if we just go to Him and exercise faith and patience in the process, that He will deliver us from whatever, and heal us from whatever is going on. And at the same time, He will also empower us to be the ministers we need to be to His children.

And I know that our Father in Heaven has a plan for us, not only just to return back to Him, but to return back to Him and have all that He has, that we really have the opportunity to take all these experiences and be something we could have never been if we didn’t come here and choose Him. And I say that in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Karin S. A. Barcellos, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Ronald M. Barcellos and his wife, Sister Karin S.A. Barcellos, are from São Paulo, Brazil, and recently concluded their service as mission leaders in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. Serving a mission as a young adult solidified his faith, and he vowed to always prioritize the gospel in his life. His education is in business administration from São Marcos University, and his professional career includes working for several companies in sales and marketing roles, as an entrepreneur and co-founding several businesses.

Elder Barcellos shares his testimony of how God knows and loves us completely.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos: I know God lives. I know He is our Father in Heaven. I know He loves us completely and He knows us perfectly. His love is such that He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to atone for our sins, to save us and to help us become who we need to become and one day return to Heavenly Father and live with Them.

I know The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is His Church on earth, created by Him, through His mercy, to help us learn the gospel, to help us live the gospel, to help us serve each other and then, in that process, acquire Christlike attributes and become the version of ourselves that He wants us to become.

I know Joseph Smith was a Prophet of God, and I know that he translated the Book of Mormon by the power of God. And I know His priesthood, His power, has been in this Church ever since and continues today with President Russell M. Nelson. I’m grateful to be a part of this work, because I know this work is true. I love my Savior, Jesus Christ. He is my Friend. And I say these things in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christina E. Barlow, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christina E. Barlow, of Bountiful, Utah, married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1991, and they have five children. They served as mission leaders in Ecuador from 2017 to 2020, learning to trust the Lord and His direction for missionary efforts at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Elder Barlow received a bachelor’s degree in health education from the University of Utah in 1993. He has worked as an executive in data analysis and quality improvements in health care. At the time of his call, Elder Barlow was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area.

Elder Barlow shares his testimony of the reality of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

6:58

Elder Steven C. Barlow: And I have a testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I know that Jesus is the living Christ and that He is my personal Redeemer and Savior, and He is at the head of His Church today. I have a testimony of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon and the reality of Joseph Smith as the Prophet who ushered in the Restoration of the fullness of times and the fullness of the gospel.

I have a testimony of living prophets and that we have today all of the authority, the doctrine, the covenants that existed in the primitive church as instituted by the Savior, Jesus Christ. And I say that in His name, Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nadine L. Brown, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Kevin G. Brown, from Jamaica, learned of the Church from sister missionaries at the age of 12 and soon learned that he was a loved son of God. He and his eternal companion, Nadine Lezanne Carter, are the parents of five children. He received a master’s degree in governance and public policy from the University of the West Indies in 2012, and since 2001, he has worked for the Church’s Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. At the time of his call, Elder Brown was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area.

Elder Kevin G. Brown testifies of the transcending love of Christ and the Book of Mormon.

8:24

Elder Kevin G. Brown: My testimony of the gospel is very, very simple. I know that we have a living, loving, forgiving, merciful, eternal, omniscient Heavenly Father. I know that He has a Son that He’s shared with us, and He is the Christ. I know that His love transcends any pain, any place we think we could go. I know that He’s eternal. I know that He is real.

I know Joseph Smith is a Prophet of God. This young man changed my life because of his example and question and faith. And I’m grateful that he knows that he knows, because I know he knows. I know that we have living prophets from that day till today. I honor them. I’m grateful for them, and I’m grateful for the counsel they have given over the years, like yesterday, in the general conference, as we listened to President Russell M. Nelson, who is a current prophet, seer and revelator.

I know the Book of Mormon is true. It is the most correct of any book upon the planet. I know that a man will get nearer to God by abiding — and not just reading — abiding, living by the precepts of the Book of Mormon than any other book. I respect the Bible, I love it, but the Book of Mormon is the keystone of my faith. It’s the keystone of my testimony.

And I know with the incredible pororoca that’s happening in the world today that this is God’s Church on the earth. It’s His kingdom, it’s the path, it’s the way, and I’m grateful for that. I bear that witness in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Wendi S. Cuvelier, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder B. Corey Cuvelier is from Los Angeles, California, where he was adopted, raised, and then married Wendi Sue Manwaring on July 18, 1992, in the Los Angeles California Temple. They are parents of four boys and served as mission leaders in the Brazil Curitiba South Mission from 2016 to 2019. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1994 with a degree in public relations. Previously, Elder Cuvelier served as an Area Seventy in the North America Southwest Area.

He bears witness to the reality of God’s plan and Christ’s essential role in that plan.

10:50

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier: My testimony is very simple. It is that God is our Father. He created a plan. The central part of that plan is Jesus Christ. It’s not possible without Him. He is our Savior. He is our Redeemer. He is our Friend and our Advocate with the Father, who makes it possible for us to return to His presence but also to enjoy this life.

They both appeared to the young boy Joseph Smith. Christ restored His Church through that Prophet. The evidence of these things is in the Book of Mormon. The Book of Mormon is the word of God. It’s another testament of Jesus Christ.

The voice of the Lord can be heard and felt through the scriptures — the Book of Mormon, the Bible, Doctrine and Covenants, the Pearl of Great Price. It is the voice of the Lord for us in our day. I bear my witness that these things are true, in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Michael Cziesla, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Margret A. Cziesla, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Michael Cziesla was born in Neumünster, Germany, on July 26, 1972. He grew up in Schleswig-Holstein and later served in the Utah Ogden Mission. He and his wife, Margret Anne Rauh, married in the Frankfurt Germany Temple in 1997 and have five children. Elder Cziesla earned a law degree from the University of Mainz in 2000 and enjoyed a law career.

Prior to his call as a General Authority Seventy, Elder Cziesla served as an Area Seventy in the Europe Central Area, interim mission president in the Germany Frankfurt Mission, stake president, high councilor and bishopric counselor.

Elder Michael Cziesla shares his hard-earned testimony that Christ lives and helps us through our difficult circumstances.

12:37

Elder Michael Cziesla: And I just love the gospel of Jesus Christ. It fills my heart. It brings me joy. And I know that Christ lives. He has helped Margret and me, our whole family, through difficult circumstances. When I feel lonely, I always feel His love, feel His light, and He truly is my inspiration in many ways. And our challenge and our goal as a family has always been: “How can we be more like Jesus and follow His example?”

I know that He’s real, and that’s my joy, to bring this testimony that I have in my heart to other people that feel lonely, that feel lost, to see you’re not lost. Jesus, He knows you, He understands what you’re going through, and He’s there to lift you up, if you just let Him.

Elder James E. Evanson, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Jody K. Evanson, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder James E. Evanson and his wife, Sister Jody K. Evanson, served as mission leaders in the Utah Orem Mission. He is from Alberta, Canada, and received confirmation from the Spirit that Joseph Smith was a Prophet, the Book of Mormon is true and Jesus Christ is his Savior at the tender age of 10 years old.

After serving a mission in Tempe, Arizona, Elder Evanson and his wife married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1989; they are the parents of five children and 11 grandchildren. At the time of his call, he was serving as a Valiant activity day leader in his ward in Lethbridge, and he has also served as an Area Seventy and stake president.

Elder Evanson bears his witness that Jesus is his Savior and his Redeemer, with the power to change our lives.

14:12

Elder James E. Evanson: I know that Jesus is my Savior and my Redeemer. I’ve known it for a long time. I’ve never really doubted it. He is the most important figure in my life. I know that He has the power to change lives, and He has the power to help us do whatever it is we need to do, both to repent, but also to overcome our own weaknesses and struggles. He really does love us. He’s probably nearer to us than any of us realize.

I know He came to this earth as the Begotten Son of our Heavenly Father and that the stories we read in the Bible are all true and that He really did, three days after His death and Crucifixion, rise from the dead “with healing in his wings” (2 Nephi 25:13) that makes it so all of us can be resurrected and return back home to our Heavenly Father. It’s because of Him that all this is possible, that He and His Father appeared to the Prophet Joseph Smith, and that they ushered in the Restoration of the gospel on that spring morning in 1820.

I’ve read the Book of Mormon, and I’ve prayed about it, and I know that it’s true. And that’s really where I give my testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, is from the pages of the Book of Mormon. I know that that’s true, and I know we’re led and guided by prophets and apostles today and that President Russell M. Nelson is a Prophet of God. And I say that in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Brik V. Eyre, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Susan R. Eyre, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: At the time of his call as a general authority, Elder Brik V. Eyre was serving as an Area Seventy. He and his wife, Sister Susan R. Eyre — married 1987 in the Logan Utah Temple — served as a mission leader for three years in the Arizona Phoenix Mission. In his younger days, Elder Eyre served in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Utah State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tulsa. He has worked in the medical product industry and currently lives in Park City, Utah.

Elder Brik V. Eyre shares his testimony of how Jesus Christ is the Great Healer.

16:09

Elder Brik V. Eyre: I am grateful to be able to just share a brief testimony. I absolutely know that Jesus Christ lives, that He is real, that He is my Savior. He is my Redeemer. I love in 2 Nephi 31, where we’re encouraged to rely wholly on He “who is mighty to save” (verse 19). I also love 3 Nephi 9, where we’re invited to come unto Him, repent of our sins, become converted, that He may heal us (see verse 13).

I bear you my witness that He lives, that He is the Great Healer, that He is my Redeemer. I’m grateful to repent daily, but I’m really grateful for redemption that can come through that repentance as I gain access to He who is mighty to save. I testify that He is real and that He lives and that He is my Redeemer. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Ozani Barboza Marques Farias, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Giovanna de Medeiros Prata Farias, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: For Elder Ozani Barboza Marques Farias, from Brazil, praying about challenging decisions became foundational to his testimony from the first time he met the missionaries at the age of 15. He prayed about serving a mission, education, marriage and employment opportunities. He was sealed to his wife, Sister Giovanna de Medeiros Prata Farias, in the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Jan. 18, 1994, and they now have three children.

Elder Farias earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Catholic University of Pernambuco, a postgraduate degree in finance from Pernambuco University and an MBA from the Getulio Vargas Foundation. He has worked for the Church in different positions, including finance manager, human resources manager and most recently as the director of temporal affairs for the Brazil Area and is currently serving as mission president of the Georgia Atlanta Mission.

Elder Farias shares his testimony that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is God’s kingdom on the earth today.

18:13

Elder Ozani Farias: I want to bear my testimony that I know that Jesus Christ lives. He is my Savior and Redeemer. I know that the Book of Mormon has the power to provide comfort, strength and guidance. I know that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the kingdom of our Heavenly Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ on this earth.

I know that the Prophet Joseph, he saw God and our Heavenly Father, and I know that President Russell M. Nelson is our Prophet today. I love my Savior. I love the opportunity that I have to share the gospel with others and bring joy and peace. And I leave this in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy and his wife, Sister Kim W. Hall, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Aaron T. Hall most recently worked as a director in the Church’s Missionary Department. He and his wife, Sister Kimberly Hall, were set apart as mission leaders of the Texas Houston South Mission in 2015. They married in the Logan Utah Temple in 1993 and are the parents of four children.

Elder Hall was born in 1971 in Provo, Utah, served as a full-time missionary in the Chile Osorno Mission, earned a bachelor’s degree in professional sales from Weber State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah. At the time of his call, Elder Hall was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area.

Elder Aaron T. Hall witnesses of having a true and living Prophet and mouthpiece in President Russell M. Nelson.

19:51

Elder Aaron T. Hall: And my testimony is that Jesus is the Christ, that He is the Only Begotten Son of God and that He is my Savior and Redeemer. I testify and witness that God is our loving Heavenly Father and that He loves us, that He knows us, and through His Son, we will be brought back into His presence.

I testify today that this is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the true and living Church on the earth today. How blessed we are to have a prophet, seer and revelator, even President Russell M. Nelson, who is God’s mouthpiece on the earth, who guides and directs this work, and as we follow his counsel, we are blessed.

I testify that these things are true. I love the Savior, and how grateful I am that He is risen. And I share that with you in the name of our Savior, Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Brian J. Holmes, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Maggie Holmes, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Brian J. Holmes said he and his wife, Sister Maggie Holmes, are witnesses of the Lord’s promise in Doctrine and Covenants 84:88 that He will “go before your face.” He was born one of 12 children in Salt Lake City and married Maggie Wilson in the Salt Lake Temple in 1999. Elder and Sister Holmes are the parents of six children and live in Queen Creek, Arizona.

As a young man, he served a mission in Munich, Germany, and has a bachelor’s degree in political science and Juris Doctor degree, both from Arizona State University. At the time of his call as a general authority, Elder Holmes was serving as an Area Seventy in the North America Southwest Area.

Elder Holmes testifies that we are children of a loving Heavenly Father.

21:25

Elder Brian J. Holmes: And I have a testimony that we are children of a loving Heavenly Father and that He is the Author of the plan of salvation, and it’s a plan that He authored because of His love for His children. And part of that unspeakable love is that He sent His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to be our example, to mark the path and show us the way. And through His mission, He is the Savior and Redeemer of all of our Heavenly Father’s children.

And I know that as we follow Him, as we follow His prophets who have been called, that He is, His gospel is, the way back home. I testify that the fullness of His gospel is taught both in the Book of Mormon, the keystone witness of Him, and in His restored Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And I share that testimony in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Sariah Larreal, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Pedro Xavier Larreal Noguera was born July 6, 1976, in Valencia, Venezuela. He married Sariah Alvarez Campos in the Caracas Venezuela Temple on August 25, 2001, and they are the parents of three children. He learned of the power of apostolic promises when President Gordon B. Hinckley visited his mission in the Caracas Venezuela Mission. At that time, he decided to consecrate his mission to God and now sees the blessings that sprouted from that trust.

Elder Larreal earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Simón Rodríguez University, a Master of Science in Education degree from Santa Maria University and an MBA from the BYU Marriott School of Business. Before being called as a Seventy, Elder Larreal was serving as the president of the Texas McAllen Mission and has served as an Area Seventy in two different areas.

Elder Larreal shares how he knows that Christ is our Redeemer and Friend.

23:29

Elder Pedro X. Larreal: I remember the question Jesus Christ said when He was talking with apostles almost around 2,000 years ago, when He said: “He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am? And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:15-16). I love this scripture because this scripture has reference about a living God. It says the same thing about the “living water” (John 7:38). He’s living. He’s not dead. He’s our Redeemer. He knows us more than you are thinking. He’s involved in our lives more than you are thinking. He knows you and me more than we are thinking.

In some occasions, Satan tries to teach us about: “Oh, no, he cannot listen. He cannot build the relation with Jesus Christ. It’s impossible. You are not a good man. You are the worst man or woman in the world.” That is not true. Never is it true, because He loves us, He died for us, He rose for us, He organized this wonderful Church for us. He, through the President, through the Prophet Joseph Smith, He restored all the ordinances to go back to live with Him again, through His ordinances, His covenants. The only way to get access for the Atonement of Jesus Christ is making ordinances and covenants; inside the temple, outside the temple.

I know He lives. He has risen. He knows you, and He knows me. I know He listens to our prayers. How, I don’t know, but I promise He listens to them. He leads the Church through President Nelson and his counselors and Twelve Apostles, the same organization He made when He was living on the earth. I know. I love the Prophet Joseph Smith. You and me, we are here because of Joseph Smith. We have temples because of Joseph Smith. We have ordinances and covenants because of Joseph Smith. We have different things because of Joseph Smith.

I don’t believe for any comment or any topic I can find on Google, on YouTube and other things; I have my own testimony about the Prophet Joseph Smith, about the Book of Mormon. Any person almost two hundred years ago, it’s impossible to grow in 90 days this wonderful, beautiful book, the Book of Mormon. Without internet, without artificial intelligence, without any other resources to do that, but he did it, by the power of the Holy Ghost. I know Jesus Christ lives. I know He’s our Redeemer. He’s the only way to return to Heavenly Father. I testify about that in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Novelty B. Matswagothata, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Clement M. Matswagothata of Botswana, Africa, met Latter-day Saint missionaries at 16 years old, read the Book of Mormon in a few days and called them at 3 a.m. to tell them he wanted to be baptized. Later, he became the first stake president called in Botswana, then the first Area Seventy and now the first General Authority Seventy.

As a young man, after serving in the South Africa Cape Town Mission, he met his wife, Sister Novelty Busisiwe Buthelezi, at an area YSA convention. They married Feb. 28, 2004, in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple and have three children. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and has worked in the automotive industry, collaborating with various car brands and holding several leadership positions.

Elder Matswagothata bears his deeply rooted testimony that God speaks through His prophets today.

27:50

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata: I have a deep-rooted testimony that God lives and speaks to us in these, the final days, that we live in a day and time when prophets walk the earth, when we are privileged to be part of His Church; and especially to prepare, help prepare, for the Second Coming of the Son of God. That, to me, is the most dear and tender feelings that I have. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Gabriela Ortega, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: At the time of his General Authority Seventy calling, Elder Eduardo F. Ortega was an Area Seventy. He and his wife, Gabriela Alejandra Cappi Franzia, are the parents of five children and live in Mexico City, Mexico. They married in the Montevideo Uruguay Temple on Sept. 13, 2002. Elder Ortega earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from John F. Kennedy University in Argentina in 2008, and a master’s degree from the University of Belgrano in 2016. In 2017, he received a diploma in leadership from Harvard Business School.

In his younger days, he served as a full-time missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission. And over the years since then of Church service, Elder Eduardo F. Ortega has learned a valuable lesson. In any calling, as a bishop or ministering brother, “it is easier knowing that we represent the Lord.”

Elder Ortega bears his testimony of his understanding of how Christ came to save us and to give us light and hope.

29:08

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega: I do have a testimony of our Savior, that He lives. I’ve seen Him working side by side by me, and I know that this is His work, not ours. He leads this work through all the prophets, seers and revelators. President Nelson is His Prophet at this time. I recognize him as the Lord’s messenger for us in these latter days. And I know that He came to save us, to give us light, opportunity, to give us hope in our lives. His eternal Atonement gives us opportunity and hope for us. I know these things, in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Brooke F. Rowe, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Edward B. Rowe was born in Provo, Utah, on April 23, 1967. He married Brooke Francis in the Salt Lake Temple on Jan. 3, 1989, and they are the parents of five children and currently live in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in public policy and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago.

In his career practicing international law, Elder Rowe and his family lived at times and in areas of the world where they were likely the only members of the Church. They held Church services as a family in their home years before the introduction of “Come, Follow Me” curriculum. These experiences united their family and made the gospel of Jesus Christ simple as they helped their children gain a relationship with the Savior. He’s a former Adriatic North Mission president, and at the time of his General Authority Seventy calling, he was an Area Seventy.

Elder Rowe shares that the redeeming power of forgiveness comes only from Jesus Christ.

31:04

Elder Edward B. Rowe: One of the pillars of my testimony of Jesus Christ is having felt myself His redeeming power to forgive us of our sins when we repent. No one could persuade me that Jesus Christ is not the Son of God and the Savior and Redeemer of the world, because I’ve felt myself the power of His Atonement help me, strengthen me, cleanse me. And for that reason, I know that He is the Savior and Redeemer.

And since then, I’ve received an even more powerful witness through the Holy Ghost, on many occasions, that Jesus is the Christ and that He is resurrected and the head of this Church and will return again one day, which is something I look forward to. I know that He does His work through the weak and the simple, as we learn in the scriptures (see Doctrine and Covenants 1:23).

His attribute of meekness is one that I am deeply grateful for and admire, that He would choose to do the will of the Father always, and not for His own glory but for the glory of the Father. I love Him, and I’m grateful for Him, and I feel very humbled that I would be able to serve in any capacity, including this new capacity that I’ve been called to serve in. And I say this in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Elder Wan-Liang Wu, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Marcela B. Castellani Wu, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jon Ryan Jensen: We close this episode of the Church News podcast with the testimony of Elder Wan-Liang Wu. When he was only 10 years old, his family moved from Taiwan to Bolivia. It was there his sisters met the missionaries through friends, and he began meeting with the missionaries and was baptized at age 11.

A true world traveler, his family moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he was 14, and he served in the China Hong Kong Mission as a young man. And at the time of his call, Elder Wu was serving as the Chile Antofagasta Mission president. He married Marcela Beatriz Castellani on March 17, 1995, in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, and together they have three children.

Elder Wu earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Argentina de la Empresa in 2014 and a Master of Business Administration from the University del CEMA in Buenos Aires in 2020. He has worked for the Church since 2007, first in the Meetinghouse Facilities Department and then, in 2016, as the operations and maintenance manager for the South America South Area.

We give Elder Wu the final word as he bears his testimony that Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice make it possible for us to return to our loving Heavenly Father.

34:17

Elder Wan-Liang Wu: I would like to share with everybody that I know my Heavenly Father lives and Jesus Christ is my Savior, my Redeemer. I know that He loves us. Jesus Christ, His atoning sacrifice, made the possibility that I can return to heaven. I know that the gospel has been restored in these latter days.

We have the privilege and the blessing to attend the Church each Sunday, each activity. And each Sunday, we can partake of the sacrament to remember Jesus Christ; to renew our commitment with Him; to ponder, reflect and think about Him; to receive His strength, His power, weekly. That is wonderful. I don’t know how would be our life without the sacrament.

I’m so grateful for the gospel of Jesus Christ. It changed my life. I’m grateful for my family. It’s the most precious treasure I have in my life; my wife, Marcela; my daughter, Brenda; my sons, Benjamin and Aaron. I love them. I would like to invite everybody to come unto Christ, to learn the gospel. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

