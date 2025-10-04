Elder Michael Cziesla: ‘Simplicity in Christ’

Elder Michael Cziesla, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Michael Cziesla, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about the simplicity of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Cziesla’s talk summary

During a time of confusion, the apostle Paul advised saints to focus on “the simplicity that is in Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:3).

Just because the doctrine of Christ and the law of the gospel are simple does not mean they are easy to implement without effort or diligence.

“Following Christ requires constant effort and continual change.”

Applying the doctrine of Christ in a simplified and focused way will help Latter-day Saints find joy in daily life and answers to life’s most complex questions and provide strength to face challenges.

“In every case, applying simple gospel principles will help us navigate life’s challenges in the Lord’s way.”

Some individuals underestimate the strength found in simple acts such as prayer, fasting, scripture study, daily repentance, partaking of the sacrament and temple attendance.

But when they center themselves on living pure and simple doctrine, “we start to see how the gospel ‘works wonderfully’ for us” even in trials.

The Lord reminded: “‘Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great’ (Doctrine and Covenants 64:33). What powerful encouragement to act in simplicity and humility, whatever our circumstances are.”

Notable quotes

“When the focus of our life is on Christ and His gospel message, we can experience the full blessings of discipleship wherever we live.”

“Applying the doctrine of Christ in a simplified and focused way will help us to find joy in our daily lives, give guidance in our callings, answer some of life’s most complex questions and provide strength to face our greatest challenges.”

“I have learned through my own experience that the small and simple things of the gospel and faithfully focusing on Christ lead us to true joy, bring about mighty miracles and grant us confidence that all promised blessings will come to pass.”

Who is Elder Michael Cziesla?

Elder Michael Cziesla, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints