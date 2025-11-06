Remember conference — Elder Michael Cziesla: ‘Simplicity in Christ’

Elder Michael Cziesla, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“Simplicity in Christ”

Elder Michael Cziesla | General Authority Seventy

Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: Applying the doctrine of Christ in a simplified, focused way helps individuals find joy in daily life.

Outline

1. Introduction

As a missionary in the Utah Ogden Mission, Elder Cziesla was impressed by the discipleship of many Latter-day Saints and the scale of fully functioning Church programs. He was determined to return to raise a family.

Text | Video

After his mission, while serving as the ward Young Men president, Elder Cziesla learned that the joy of discipleship has very little to do with the size of Church meetings or the scale of programs. He and his wife decided to stay in their home country of Germany to raise a family.

Text | Video

2. The simplicity that is in Christ

In a world that is increasingly secular, disciples can remain focused on “the simplicity that is in Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:3). The doctrine of Christ is so simple that even little children can understand it.

Text | Video

Following Christ requires constant effort and continual change. Applying the doctrine of Christ in a simplified and focused way will help individuals find joy in their daily lives.

Text | Video

Choosing to follow Christ’s example and move forward with faith in Him brings love, hope, gratitude and patience. Those who center themselves on applying pure and simple doctrine can see how the gospel works wonderfully for them, even in challenging circumstances.

Text | Video

3. Oma Cziesla

Oma Cziesla, Elder Cziesla’s grandmother, embraced the gospel in East Prussia. Although she was far away from the nearest congregation, she continued to pray, read the scriptures and sing the songs of Zion. She gave her children a “100% home-centered Church experience.”

Text | Video

After almost 25 years of being too far away to attend church, Oma Cziesla found a congregation just 20 miles away. She attended the next Sunday with her son, Elder Cziesla’s dad, then 17 years old. Hearing the songs of Zion he learned as a child pierced his heart, and he knew immediately the Church was true. He was baptized three weeks later.

Text | Video

4. Small and simple things

The “small and simple things” of the gospel (Alma 37:6) and faithfully focusing on Christ lead to true joy, bring about mighty miracles and grant confidence in promised blessings.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

How can you simplify your approach to the gospel of Jesus Christ?

When has applying the doctrine of Christ “in a simplified and focused way” brought blessings to your life?

How can you create an effective “100% home-centered Church experience”?

What is one small, simple thing you can do to strengthen your faith in Christ this week?

Who can you help see the beauty in the “small and simple things” of discipleship?

Speaker quotes

“Regularly asking, ‘What would the Lord Jesus Christ have me do?’ reveals profound direction. Following His example provides a safe path through uncertainty and a loving, guiding hand to hold from day to day. He is the Prince of Peace and the Good Shepherd. He is our Comforter and Deliverer. He is our Rock and Refuge. He is a Friend — your friend and my friend. He invites us all to love God, keep His commandments and love our neighbor.”

Text | Video

“We sometimes underestimate the strength we receive from simple acts like prayer, fasting, scripture study, daily repentance, partaking of the sacrament weekly and regular worship in the house of the Lord. But when we recognize that we don’t need to ‘do some great thing’ and we center ourselves on applying pure and simple doctrine, we start to see how the gospel ‘works wonderfully’ for us, even in the most challenging circumstances. We find strength and ‘confidence before God,’ even when we experience heartache.”

Text | Video

“Applying the simplicity that is in Christ makes us prioritize people over processes and eternal relationships over short-term behaviors. We focus on ‘the things that matter most’ in God’s work of salvation and exaltation instead of getting caught up in managing our ministering. We make ourselves free to prioritize the things we can do rather than being weighed down by the things we cannot do.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Proverbs 3:5-6

“Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great.”

Doctrine and Covenants 64:33

“Now ye may suppose that this is foolishness in me; but behold I say unto you, that by small and simple things are great things brought to pass; and small means in many instances doth confound the wise.”

Alma 37:6

Invitations and promises

“Applying the doctrine of Christ in a simplified and focused way will help us to find joy in our daily lives, give guidance in our callings, answer some of life’s most complex questions and provide strength to face our greatest challenges.”

Text | Video

“As we choose to follow His example and move forward with faith in Christ, embrace the power of His Atonement and remember our covenants, love fills our hearts, hope and healing raise our spirits, and bitterness and sorrow are replaced by gratitude and the patience to wait for promised blessings.”

Text | Video

“I have learned through my own experience that the small and simple things of the gospel and faithfully focusing on Christ lead us to true joy, bring about mighty miracles and grant us confidence that all promised blessings will come to pass.”

Text | Video

Stories

As a missionary in the Utah Ogden Mission, Elder Cziesla was impressed by the discipleship of many Latter-day Saints and the scale of fully functioning Church programs. He was determined to return to raise a family. After his mission, while serving as the ward Young Men president, Elder Cziesla learned that the joy of discipleship has very little to do with the size of Church meetings or the scale of programs. He and his wife decided to stay in their home country of Germany to raise a family.

Text | Video

Elder Cziesla’s grandmother Marta Cziesla — whom he called Oma Cziesla — embraced the gospel in East Prussia. She married a nonmember in 1930, and although she was far away from the nearest congregation, she continued to pray, read the scriptures and sing the songs of Zion. When she had children, she gave them a “100% home-centered Church experience.”

Text | Video

After almost 25 years of being too far away to attend church, Oma Cziesla found a congregation just 20 miles away. She attended the next Sunday with her son, Elder Cziesla’s dad, then 17 years old. Hearing the songs of Zion he learned as a child pierced his heart, and he knew immediately the Church was true. He was baptized three weeks later.

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “I invite you to listen for three things during this conference: pure truth, the pure doctrine of Christ and pure revelation. Contrary to the doubts of some, there really is such a thing as right and wrong. There really is absolute truth — eternal truth. One of the plagues of our day is that too few people know where to turn for truth.” President Russell M. Nelson, “Pure Truth, Pure Doctrine and Pure Revelation,” October 2021 general conference

2. Reference to the famous last sentence from “Music & the Spoken Word,” first introduced by Richard L. Evans: “Again we leave you from within the shadows of the everlasting hills. May peace be with you this day and always.”

Reference to the famous last sentence from “Music & the Spoken Word,” first introduced by Richard L. Evans: “Again we leave you from within the shadows of the everlasting hills. May peace be with you this day and always.” 7. “Keep on the covenant path” was President Russell M. Nelson’s message to every member of the Church during his first address as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (“As We Go Forward Together,” Liahona, April 2018).

Additional resources

Elder Michael Cziesla, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on doctrine

Who is Elder Cziesla?

Elder Michael Cziesla was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2025 general conference. Born in Neumünster, Germany, Elder Cziesla worked as an attorney and partner for SJ Berwin LLP and became a senior corporate partner at McDermott Will & Emery.