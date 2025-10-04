Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi: ‘Humble Souls at Altars Kneel’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about the sacrament table and temple altars. The following is a summary of what he said.

Throughout history, altars have been used to worship God.

The sacrament table and temple altars symbolize the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His infinite Atonement.

“As we make and honor our covenants, receiving the ordinances of the sacrament at church, and the endowment and sealing at the temple, we bind ourselves to the Savior, gaining greater access to His mercy, protection, sanctification, healing and rest.”

Satan tempts people to separate themselves from consecrated places of worship and from the protection of Jesus Christ.

“Building an understanding of the Savior’s eternal Atonement line upon line, precept upon precept, provides a spiritual inoculation against the wiles of the adversary.”

Friends of the Church are more likely to be baptized and receive the Holy Ghost if they attend sacrament meeting within the first week of contact. Young adults who receive their endowments soon after graduating from school are more likely to be sealed in the house of the Lord.

Making and keeping covenants with the Lord forms a reciprocal relationship with Him.

Healing comes in the learning and covenant binding that happens at altars.

“Our Savior’s arms are outstretched. His table is spread. Come worship the Son of God at His holy altars.”

Who is Elder Jaggi?

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi was born in Salt Lake City and attended the University of Utah and Pepperdine University.

After serving a mission in the Ohio Cleveland Mission, he met Amy Stewart at a friend’s wedding. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple and have five children.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2020.

Elder Jaggi has been serving in the Pacific Area presidency.

What has Elder Jaggi done recently?

