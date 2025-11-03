Remember conference — Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi: ‘Humble Souls at Altars Kneel’

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“Humble Souls at Altars Kneel”

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi | General Authority Seventy

Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: Those who make and keep covenants with the Lord can receive His mercy, protection and healing.

Outline

When Elder Jaggi toured Hill Air Force Base near Layton, Utah, a chaplain showed him an area for worship services. Different religious symbols could be displayed for various faiths. Elder Jaggi asked what the chaplain used during Latter-day Saint services, and the chaplain showed him an altar where the sacrament was prepared and blessed.

Text | Video

Many people in the scriptures built altars, including Adam and Eve, who learned that sacrifices made on altars represent the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ. (See Moses 5:5-8.)

Text | Video

As children of God make covenants, they bind themselves to the Savior, gaining greater access to His mercy, protection, sanctification, healing and rest.

Text | Video

Mercy and protection through covenants

As a teenager, Elder Jaggi asked his father if he could skip church one week. His father told him that he was old enough to make that decision himself, but he offered one piece of counsel: “If you choose to miss the sacrament once, it’s much easier to choose to miss it again.”

Text | Video

Satan attempts to separate people from consecrated things and places. When individuals worship the Savior, they receive spiritual power to resist temptation.

Text | Video

Individuals are more likely to progress on the covenant path as they intentionally make and honor covenants. Making covenants forms a relationship with God.

Text | Video

Reflection and sanctification

Symbolically kneeling at the altar can be a time to check in with God and reflect on one’s life.

Text | Video

As listeners prepare for and participate in the sacrament, they can always have the Holy Ghost as their companion. By the sanctifying power of the Holy Ghost, they can always retain a remission of sins.

Text | Video

Because Jesus Christ drank the bitter cup, all of God’s children can overcome challenges of mortal life through Him.

Text | Video

A place of healing and rest

As listeners learn about and bind themselves to Jesus Christ through covenants, they can receive healing.

Text | Video

In the book “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” Aslan the lion is resurrected after giving his life for another. He taught that the sacrifice of a willing victim who had committed no treachery has the power to unwind death. Likewise, Jesus Christ makes it possible to live again.

Text | Video

President Russell M. Nelson once told a story about a little boy on a temple open house tour who thought the altar was a place to rest. As individuals make covenants with the Lord, He will give them rest.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

What are you doing to prepare for your next ordinance?

How have you felt your covenants bring you strength?

How have covenants changed your relationship with Christ?

What are ways you can make the sacrament a more meaningful experience?

Why might God ask us to make and keep covenants?

Speaker quotes

“As we make and honor our covenants, receiving the ordinances of the sacrament at church and the endowment and sealing at the temple, we bind ourselves to the Savior, gaining greater access to His mercy, protection, sanctification, healing and rest.”

Text | Video

“As we make covenants with the Lord, a reciprocal relationship forms. We demonstrate our loyalty and love to Him. Our strength and power grow with each promise made and kept.”

Text | Video

“How can we overcome stares of judgment, anxiety, depression, cancer, diabetes, online bullying, stolen identity, lost pregnancies, the loss of a child, a brother and a father? Because Jesus took of the bitter cup of trembling, the cup of fury — for me, for my family, for all of us.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“And he gave unto them commandments, that they should worship the Lord their God, and should offer the firstlings of their flocks, for an offering unto the Lord. And Adam was obedient unto the commandments of the Lord. And after many days an angel of the Lord appeared unto Adam, saying: Why dost thou offer sacrifices unto the Lord? And Adam said unto him: I know not, save the Lord commanded me. And then the angel spake, saying: This thing is a similitude of the sacrifice of the Only Begotten of the Father, which is full of grace and truth. Wherefore, thou shalt do all that thou doest in the name of the Son, and thou shalt repent and call upon God in the name of the Son forevermore.”

Moses 5:5-8

“And behold, I am the light and the life of the world; and I have drunk out of that bitter cup which the Father hath given me, and have glorified the Father in taking upon me the sins of the world, in the which I have suffered the will of the Father in all things from the beginning.”

3 Nephi 11:11

“Now this is the commandment: Repent, all ye ends of the earth, and come unto me and be baptized in my name, that ye may be sanctified by the reception of the Holy Ghost, that ye may stand spotless before me at the last day.”

3 Nephi 27:20

Invitations and promises

“Building an understanding of the Savior’s eternal Atonement line upon line, precept upon precept, provides a spiritual inoculation against the wiles of the adversary.”

Text | Video

“When we come to the altar, we aren’t earning a reward; we are learning about the Gift Giver. In that learning and covenant binding comes healing.”

Text | Video

“Our Savior’s arms are outstretched; His table is spread. Come worship the Son of God at His holy altars.”

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “The temple lies at the center of strengthening our faith and spiritual fortitude because the Savior and His doctrine are the very heart of the temple. Everything taught in the temple, through instruction and through the Spirit, increases our understanding of Jesus Christ. His essential ordinances bind us to Him through sacred priesthood covenants. Then, as we keep our covenants, He endows us with His healing, strengthening power. And oh, how we will need His power in the days ahead.” President Russell M. Nelson, “The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation,” October 2021 general conference

Stories

When Elder Jaggi toured Hill Air Force Base near Layton, Utah, a chaplain showed him an area for worship services of various faiths. Different religious symbols could be displayed during a service. Elder Jaggi asked what the chaplain used during Latter-day Saint services, and the chaplain pointed to an altar where the sacrament was prepared and blessed. Some other faiths also utilize the altar in some way.

Text | Video

When Adam and Eve were cast out of the Garden of Eden, they were commanded to build an altar and make sacrifices to God. When an angel asked Adam why they did that, Adam replied that he did not know. The angel taught him that it was symbolic of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. (See Moses 5:5-8.)

Text | Video

As a teenager, Elder Jaggi asked his father if he could skip church one week. His father told him that he was old enough to make that decision himself, but he offered one piece of counsel: “If you choose to miss the sacrament once, it’s much easier to choose to miss it again.”

Text | Video

Additional resources

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on Christ’s Atonement

Who is Elder Jaggi?