Elder Clark G. Gilbert: ‘Come Home’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about the Savior’s invitation to come home. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Gilbert’s talk summary

Jesus Christ, the Redeemer and Repairer, has invited all of Heavenly Father’s children to come home.

Each person is given the agency to choose, and those choices have consequences. When a person loses their way spiritually, the Savior still allows the person to change so they can return home.

“I have repeatedly witnessed people finding their way home. It may not have always come quickly, but it happened — over and over again.”

Some reasons people don’t immediately find their way home include feeling as though they don’t belong, feeling inadequate, struggling with doubts or being limited by traditions. But life’s deeper questions don’t go away.

Prophets have taught that the journey home starts by reanchoring in Jesus Christ. He can fully restore light and joy in life amid the struggles. Hold on to truth and keep covenants.

“To those who are struggling to come home, know you are loved and the Savior is calling you back.”

In the end, everyone must make their own choices to come home.

“I witness that Christ is our Redeemer. When we fall short, He repairs the breaches in our lives. The Savior loves all of us and is tenderly calling for you and me to come home.”

Notable quotes

“I pledge my life to be a witness to the name of Jesus Christ.”

“To those who are struggling to come home, know you are loved and the Savior is calling you back.”

“I witness that Christ is our Redeemer. When we fall short, He repairs the breaches in our lives.”

Who is Elder Gilbert?

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clark G. Gilbert was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 12, 2026, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President Jeffrey R. Holland. At the time of his call, Elder Gilbert was serving as a General Authority Seventy and as the commissioner of Church education. Prior to that assignment, he was the inaugural president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide. He also served as the president of BYU-Idaho. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021.

He was born in Oakland, California, on June 18, 1970, the oldest of Paul Ensign Gilbert and Susan Carlson Gilbert’s four children.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree from Stanford University, he earned a Doctor of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

He worked as a professor of entrepreneurial management at Harvard University. He was later the chief executive officer of the Deseret News and Deseret Digital Media.

He met Christine Calder, who was roommates with his sister, while the two were attending BYU. They were married on Feb. 5, 1994, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of eight children.

What has Elder Gilbert done recently?

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