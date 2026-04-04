Elder Michael John U. Teh: ‘Follow the Prophet, He Knows the Way’

Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about following the prophet. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Teh’s talk summary

A Primary song teaches, “Follow the prophet, he knows the way.” President Dallin H. Oaks teaches to follow Jesus Christ.

“When my parents joined the Church, little did they know that they were embracing yet another set of values and traditions.” Weeding out family traditions and cultural practices that were contrary to gospel culture was difficult.

“I am so grateful that my parents exercised faith and chose to keep their covenants.”

President Oaks teaches about repentance and change. He also teaches about the Savior’s Atonement. Latter-day Saints living in Japan and Korea are examples of people being strengthened by Jesus Christ to endure their trials.

Even though a building in Hong Kong did not face east, the morning sun shone through the windows after being reflected off a taller building in front. The prophet has taught that all must hold up the light of Jesus Christ.

Some people would think God’s prophets live in the past and are not attuned to the times. “Everything I know of prophets is the opposite. They actually see into the future as watchmen on a tower.”

President Oaks, his counselors in the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are prophets, seers and revelators.

Notable quotes

“I am grateful for teachings received over the years that have helped me better follow the Savior.”

“When we strive to follow the Savior, He will use us to bless others. Through my example and service to others, they will feel the Savior’s love for them.”

“It is interesting to me that some people would think that God’s prophets live in the past and are not attuned to the times. Everything I know of prophets is the opposite.”

Who is Elder Teh?

Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Michael John U. Teh was born in Davao City, Philippines, to parents of Chinese ancestry. He was 3 years old when his parents were baptized.

He and his wife, Sister Grace Teh, met when they were young and saw each other again as they were both about to start their missions. He got up the courage to call her after they returned home from serving.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2007.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and majored in management at De La Salle University College of Saint Benilde.

Elder and Sister Teh served as mission leaders of the Taiwan Taichung Mission. He served in the Philippines Davao Mission as a young missionary.

What has Elder Teh done recently?

Elder Teh spoke in April 2021 general conference about coming to know the Savior.

He is currently serving as second counselor in the Asia North Area presidency.

Read Elder Teh’s previous general conference addresses.