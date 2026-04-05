Elder Pedro X. Larreal: ‘I Feel My Savior’s Love’

Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about elevating spiritual preparation and reverence for partaking of the sacrament. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Larreal’s talk summary

Each week, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have the opportunity to feel the Savior’s love and renew the influence of the Holy Ghost by personally preparing to partake of the sacrament.

The resurrected Lord emphasized the importance of the sacrament when He visited the Americas and instituted the sacrament ordinance among the faithful Nephites and Lamanites. The Lord promises those who partake of the sacrament with a broken heart the blessing of having the companionship and constant guidance of the Holy Ghost.

The sacrament represents the Atonement of Jesus Christ. “During that sacred moment, when we give our full attention to Him and focus on His atoning sacrifice, how can we not feel His great love for us?”

The scriptures teach that the sacrament is for those who partake of it. “The Lord uses the pronoun ‘you’ again and again to emphasize and remind us that the sacrament is for us — for you and for me.”

During the sacrament, members should strive to remove worldly thoughts; be prayerful, be reverent and seek to feel His love and remember Him.

“Elevate your spiritual preparation and reverence as you partake of the sacrament. It is vital.”

Notable quotes

“The Lord uses the pronoun ‘you’ again and again to emphasize and remind us that the sacrament is for us — for you and me.”

“The ordinance of the sacrament makes sacrament meeting the most sacred and important meeting in the Church.”

“Elevate your spiritual preparation and reverence as you partake of the sacrament. It is vital.”

Who is Elder Larreal?

Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints