Elder Christian C. Chigbundu: ‘Spiritual Immunity’

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu , General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about building spiritual immunity. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Chigbundu’s talk summary

These are troubled times, and the challenges can be frightening. But “we need not fear. As we build our spiritual immunity, we develop the strength and courage to withstand the challenges of life.”

Build spiritual immunity in the following small and simple ways:

First, scripture study. This brings knowledge and the ability to come to know the Lord. “Daily, meaningful scripture study invites the guidance of the Holy Ghost, builds our faith to face temptation and the troubles of the world.”

Second, prayer. “When we pray to our Heavenly Father, we draw near to Him and seek His help, guidance and blessings.” Burdens may not always be removed, but individuals will be built to carry the load.

Third, the sacrament. During this sacred ordinance, promises are made to take upon oneself the name of Jesus Christ, always remember Him and keep His commandments. Doing this throughout the week refines and reshapes lives.

Fourth, covenants. “Covenants create a bond between us and God; staying on the covenant path brings the promised blessings that come with that bond.” Temple worship is vital to staying on the covenant path.

These small and simple things are truly the armor of God.

Notable quotes

“As we build our spiritual immunity, we develop the strength and courage to withstand the challenges of life.”

“Remember that trials may come, yet, as we worship in the temple and remember our covenants, we receive personal direction from the Lord that will guide us along the covenant path.”

“I invite you to always remember scriptures, prayers, sacrament and covenants. While they may seem small and simple, they are truly the armor of God.”

Who is Elder Chigbundu?

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during April 2026 general conference.

A family friend introduced him to the missionaries as a young adult in Nigeria.

Elder Chigbundu and Sister Felicia Chigbundu were in the same ward and got to know each other when she invited him to a home evening. They now have five children.

He and Sister Chigbundu were called to serve as mission leaders in the Nigeria Enugu Mission, beginning in 2025, before he became a general authority.

What has Elder Chigbundu done recently?