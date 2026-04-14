Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members and general authorities prepare prior to the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Eight General Authority Seventies and a new Primary general presidency were sustained at the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, hosted by Church News editor Ryan Jensen , these newly called Church leaders share their testimonies of Jesus Christ, His restored Church and the blessings that come from obedience to His word.

Listen to this episode of the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

Transcript:

Jon Ryan Jensen: Eight new General Authority Seventies and a new Primary general presidency were sustained at the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 4, 2026. President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, announced the callings in the Saturday afternoon session of the two-day conference.

I’m Ryan Jensen, editor of the Church News. And in this special edition of the Church News podcast, we hear testimonies of these 11 newly called Church leaders as recorded on the Monday following general conference.

0:40

Elder James O. Fantone: Hello, my name is James Fantone from the Philippines, and I am newly called as a General Authority Seventy. And I would like to bear my testimony of the living Christ. I know that our Savior, Jesus Christ, lives, and He did what He did for all of us because He loves us. Our Savior atoned for my sins and for your sins. I know that He loves us and He knows us, each and every one of us.

Elder James O. Fantone, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Cynthia Caseres Uy, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I would also like to bear my testimony of the Book of Mormon. As a young man, I started reading the Book of Mormon, and I have never stopped reading the Book of Mormon. It is indeed another testament of Jesus Christ. Every day, I get the chance to know my Savior even more as I open the Book of Mormon and read it.

I would also like to bear my testimony of the Prophet Joseph Smith. I know that he was the Prophet of the Restoration and that he loves the work of the Lord and that he sacrificed his life so that we can enjoy the gospel even today.

Once again, I would like to bear my testimony that my Savior lives. He lives. He loves each and every one of us. He sacrificed His life, and He taught us how to go back to the presence of our Heavenly Father. Our Heavenly Father has a great plan, and it is called the plan of salvation. It’s a plan of joy. It’s a plan of happiness so that all of us can one day live with Them and experience the life that They truly want all of us to experience, even eternal life.

Once again, I know that God lives, and I share this testimony in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

2:24

President Rosemary K. Chibota: My name is Rosemary Khwimani Chibota, and I’ve just been called as the Primary general president. So, the principle of the gospel that has come to the forefront of my mind in the last few weeks since I received this call is the principle of obedience and humility, being teachable. Heavenly Father has taught us in 3 Nephi that we need to become like little children (see 3 Nephi 11:37-38). He actually said that a couple of times, showing the importance to become teachable, just like a little child.

President Rosemary K. Chibota, president of the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2026, poses with her husband, Brother Joel B. Chibota, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

And the other things that have been coming and pressed upon my mind is to build a youth that is firm in the faith and of strong minds, just like the army of Helaman was. And I just am so excited to be able to teach these principles to the children of the Church, both young and old. And I just want to share my testimony. I know that Jesus Christ is my personal Savior. I know that He lives. And I’m so grateful for the events of Easter that we’re celebrating at this time.

I know that Joseph Smith is a true Prophet and that he saw God the Eternal Father and Jesus Christ. And I also have a testimony that today we do have a living prophet on the earth, who’s President Dallin H. Oaks, and also that we do have other men that work with him who are His Apostles and that receive revelation from our Father in Heaven on how to conduct the affairs of the Church.

I am so grateful for prayer. I do have a testimony that Heavenly Father hears all the prayers that we say, and that He speaks to us through prayer and also through the words of our living apostles and prophets and through the scriptures. I have a deep love for the scriptures. And Heavenly Father continues to talk to me and instruct me through His word that was written thousands of years ago. And I am so grateful to live at a time where we do continue to receive revelation. And I share this testimony in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

4:35

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway: My name’s Kevin Hathaway. I’m from Idaho Falls, Idaho. I was born and raised in that area. And from the earliest that I can remember, I’ve always had a love for my Savior, Jesus Christ. And I testify that He lives. He’s my Redeemer. That testimony comes from a lot of very small, tender mercies that I’ve experienced in many different experiences throughout my life.

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kali Lewis Hathaway, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I have a witness of the Book of Mormon, that it’s true. It’s changed my life. It’s brought a lot of joy and happiness into my life. I also have a testimony of living prophets, from Joseph Smith all the way to Dallin H. Oaks. I know that these men speak for our Heavenly Father, and I love them. And I testify of those things in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

5:17

Sister Nina M. Garfield: My name is Nina Garfield, and I have most recently been called to be the first counselor in the general Primary presidency. I was born in Tokyo, Japan, but was there for just a short period of just a few months before I moved to the U.S. with my parents. I mostly was raised in Colorado, and then Minnesota we lived, with my husband, and then on to San Francisco. And now I reside in Orem, Utah.

Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2026, poses for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I am so excited for this new calling. I’m so excited to work with the Primary and to visit Primary children and visit with teachers and also with parents of Primary-age children. One of my goals is to try to help parents and Primary organizations learn to teach children more about Jesus Christ and His life and the love that He has for them and that He is there for them.

I want children and parents and teachers to know about the love of Heavenly Father. I want children to know that they are children of our Heavenly Father and He loves them and is aware of them and is there for them and to guide them. I know these things to be true.

I’m grateful for Heavenly Father. I’m grateful for Jesus Christ. I’m grateful for the restored gospel and for the blessings that it has brought into my life. I am a convert to the Church, and I didn’t attend Primary, so this is a great blessing for me to be a part of the Primary now so I can experience being with children and teaching. It’s such a wonderful blessing in my life.

Again, I’m grateful for this wonderful opportunity to work with such fine women and to work in the Primary organization. And I say these things in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

7:33

Elder Hutch U. Fale: My name is Hutch ‘Unga Papalangi Fale. I am from Muʻa, Tongatapu, Tonga. I was born in Provo but moved back there when I was 5 years old. I attended Tonga Side School and Tonga High School before BYU–Hawaii, and then the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the Romney Institute of Public Administration.

Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Gaylene Rosarine Lilino Fale, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I am so grateful for this opportunity to bear my witness of the reality of the resurrected Christ. Recently, while sharing my testimony, Someone kind of interrupted and said, “You know, or do you believe?” And I said, “I meant what I said.” I know that Jesus lives. I know that my Heavenly Father loves me and all of His children. And I also know that They speak through Their living prophets on the earth today.

I know that there is safety in remembering who we are and who our true identities are. I know that Joseph Smith was a Prophet of God who conversed with God the Father and Jesus Christ and that through him, the gospel and the priesthood keys necessary to bind families together forever were restored to the earth.

I know He loves me. I know He loves you. And it’s my hope and prayer that we will never forget that. And I say that in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

9:12

Sister Theresa A. Collins: My name is Theresa Collins, and I’m humbled to have just accepted the responsibility of Primary general presidency second counselor. We live in Draper, Utah. For the last five years, we have been teaching the missionary purpose, both as mission leaders and as mission prep teachers. What a sacred privilege to be doing this with our missionaries as they go to the world.

Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2026, poses for photos with her husband, Brother Richard E. Collins, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

But it occurs to me that it is very similar to that which we are being asked to do here now as Primary representatives. In the beautiful song, Primary song, “Lead me, guide me, walk beside me, help me find the way.” Are those same words mirrored? “Teach me [what] I must do to live with Him someday.”

I love that “help” and “receive” end up both in the same message. We have the responsibility, the sacred responsibility — as parents, as teachers, as leaders, as mentors, those who have been entrusted with Heavenly Father’s children, the care of them — to teach them, to lead them, to guide them and to help them to receive their Savior, Jesus Christ.

Our children will be introduced to their Savior and be prepared to make covenants with Him. The most important one that will occur during Primary is that of baptism. And that will be the first gateway opportunity for them to partner with Him. It’s my strong testimony that as we do so, He enters into our life and walks with us every single day.

I know the power that children have to receive Him. I myself have had many opportunities to learn, to see, to feel the Spirit of my Father in Heaven from a very young age. I knew that He knew me and that He was aware of me, and the power that that gave me to make good decisions throughout my life and to partner with Him later as I made more sacred covenants with Him.

I know the capacity that children have to feel Him and to know Him. And I’m so thrilled to help guide them in this journey that we’ll partner with Him. I bear my witness that He knows every one of His children — not just the young ones but each one of them — and that He will help us as we walk with Him daily. And I say that in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

11:40

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu: My name is Elder Christian C. Chigbundu. I am from Nigeria. And I’m humbled and delighted to be a member of the Seventy, having been called and sustained yesterday in the general conference.

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Felicia Mgbeodi Ugbor Chigbundu, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

To me, it’s an opportunity to continue to be an instrument in the hands of the Lord, even to hasten His work in these latter days. I know with all my heart that our Savior, Jesus Christ, lives. He is the head of His kingdom, and I know with all my heart He loves each and every one of us, notwithstanding our challenges and circumstances. I have felt it in my life. I have seen it. And I want to testify that I also know with all my heart that He atoned for our sins, even the cross of Calvary. He took away our sins, our sorrow, our pains. He knows who we are. He knows us by our names.

I testify with all my heart today that no matter whatever each of us are passing through, look up to the Savior. Trust Him. Believe in Him. He knows you. He will hear you. I know today we are blessed with prophets, seers and revelators. As we hearken to their counsel, they will never, never lead us astray.

I know with all my heart that we are in the right place. This is the restored Church on earth today. I know with all my heart that this gospel brings peace, joy and happiness in each and every one of us that will continue to make covenants and remain in that covenant you have made. In the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, amen.

13:45

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Dear brothers and sisters, my name is Jeremiah Morgan. I am a new General Authority Seventy. And I come from Liberty, Missouri, the same Liberty, Missouri, you think of when you think of the Liberty Jail. And I’ve lived in Missouri essentially my entire life, in all of those Church history sites. So, grateful for the opportunity to be here and to receive this calling.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Rebecca McDavitt Morgan, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

My testimony is of many things, but I’ll just focus on a few for today. One, I have a testimony of the Book of Mormon. I read — or I should say my mother read to me — the Book of Mormon when I was a young boy, and I gained a testimony right then and right there. And I’ve had it ever since. It is a great, great foundation for me and for my testimony of Jesus Christ.

I also have a testimony of Joseph Smith, the Prophet. My middle name is Joseph after the Prophet Joseph Smith. And I’ve always looked up to him and his teachings, his experiences, what he did, his vision, his energy. All of that was unbelievable. And I know that he was a Prophet of God to lead this dispensation.

I also, of course, have a testimony of Jesus Christ, my Savior and Redeemer. It is a testimony that I began with as a young boy but I have cultivated my entire life, and it continues to grow and grow. The changes that it effects in my life, the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the blessings that come from it, and from the gospel of Jesus Christ, is remarkable.

I leave with you, my friends, my brothers and sisters, my testimony that this is the Church of Jesus Christ upon the earth today. And I leave that with you in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

15:30

Elder Paul H. Sinclair: So, I’m Elder Paul Sinclair. I am a General Authority Seventy. I was born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and we currently live in London, England.

Elder Paul H. Sinclair, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Mona Marie Hill Sinclair, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I love the fact that section 1 of the Doctrine and Covenants describes the Church as a “true and living church” (verse 30), because what it says to me is that when we have a living church, it’s based on the fact that we’ve got a living Savior. We’ve got living scriptures. We’ve got living prophets that walk the earth. And all of that becomes part of my testimony that it’s not just globally true but it’s personally true. Those things are alive in my life as well as being true for everyone on the earth. So the fact that we’ve got a living church and living prophets and living scriptures and a living Savior is my testimony.

I don’t know if there’s any special talent or gift or anything like that. But I do know this from my own experience, that whatever situation we find ourselves in — whether it’s of our own making or circumstances beyond our control — that the Lord can take that, He can lay His hands upon it, and He can turn it into something beautiful. So no matter what some situation has had, what impact it has had, on your life in some way, that the Lord can take that and He can make it a beautiful thing.

Isaiah 61:3 is real doctrine, that He can bring beauty from any kind of ashes, that as they’re presented to Him, He puts His hands on it, and He makes it beautiful. And I leave this with you in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

17:06

Elder Matthew J. Eyring: My name is Matthew Eyring, Matthew J. Eyring. I am from Salt Lake City, Utah. I’m a General Authority Seventy in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Matthew J. Eyring, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Amy Rebecca Froerer Eyring, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I’d just like to bear witness of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and of His pivotal role in God’s plan of happiness. Because of Him, we are able to overcome temporal death and spiritual death. We are able to rise from the grave but also rise individually, each one of us personally, because the Savior suffered for our sins, for my sins, and took upon Himself my burdens, in an unselfish way, that I may be able to become more like my Heavenly Father, become more like the Savior, and I can be able to come back to live with Them again together with my family.

I am so grateful for the Father’s plan and for our Savior, Jesus Christ, and for the sacrifice He has made for me and for every one of us that we might find eternal happiness. And I say this in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

18:25

Elder Thabo Lebethoa: My name is Thabo Kula James Lebethoa. I’ve just been called as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and I’m from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Andronica Gadifele Matlapeng, pose for photos at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I would like to bear my testimony that I know that God is our Father in Heaven, that He truly cares for us, that He’s given us His Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ, that through Him we can be able to return and live with Him in the celestial kingdom. I am grateful for the Savior. I know that He is my Redeemer.

I have a testimony of the Book of Mormon. I know that it truly is another testament of Jesus Christ. I also have a testimony of the Holy Ghost. I know that He is a personage of Spirit, a member of the Godhead, who testifies of the Father and of the Son. And I share this thought and testimony in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

19:25

Jon Ryan Jensen: Thank you for listening to the Church News podcast. I’m your host, Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen. I hope you learned something today about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had your faith in the Savior increase by looking through the Church News window as a living record of the Restoration. Please subscribe, rate and review this podcast so it can be accessible to more people. And if you enjoyed the messages we shared today, please share the podcast with others. Thanks to our guests; to my producer, KellieAnn Halvorsen; and to others who make this podcast possible. Join us every week for a new episode. Find us on your favorite podcasting channels or with other news and updates about the Church on TheChurchNews.com or on the Church News app.