Sister Tamara W. Runia: ‘The Sculpting of Our Souls’

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference about the purpose of suffering. The following is a summary of what she said.

Sister Runia’s talk summary

From a jail cell, the Prophet Joseph Smith pleaded with God for a reprieve from his circumstance. Instead, he was told, “All these things shall give thee experience and be for thy good” (Doctrine and Covenants 122:7).

“God’s answer implies that experience is valuable.”

At times, the gospel can seem like an umbrella to keep off the rain. “But I’ve learned, from experience, that we’re all going to get rained on.”

The gospel isn’t an umbrella. “It’s the solid rock we’re standing on during the storm — that sure ‘foundation whereon if men build, they cannot fall’ (Helaman 5:12).”

A godlike life is carved from the things that make it hard. Each person’s story is both personal and purposeful. “Our suffering means something. It’s not a detour from the path; it gives purpose to our path.”

There is sculpting taking place within each soul. God “waits for an invitation before He can really go to work.” His carving will sometimes be surprising “with how abrupt and aggressive the work feels. But as time goes on, we will begin to see the work of His hand. God is shaping us into something only He knows we can become.”

Notable quotes

“God’s love has moved me from questions that begin with ‘why’ to reflections that begin, ‘I know that God loves me, so what is supposed to be happening here?’”

“Consider this: Christ’s work in your life and His love for you are bigger than your present story. And He can fix what feels badly broken.”

“With an earned conviction, I witness that this, all of this, is the true and only way we could grow and progress and become like our heavenly parents and Savior.”

Who is Sister Runia?

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Tamara W. Runia was sustained as the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency on April 1, 2023, and began serving on Aug. 1, 2023. Some of her previous callings include Primary music leader, missionary preparation class teacher and Australia Sydney Mission leader.

Always cherishing the young women of the Church, Sister Runia has said she’s been to Young Women camp more than 20 times and has even been asked to attend as the “camp cheerleader.”

The Runias met at Brigham Young University while Brother R. Scott Runia was playing on the basketball team. During their courtship, he left the U.S. to play professional basketball in Holland and proposed to Sister Runia in a windmill-turned-restaurant when she visited halfway through the season.

What has Sister Runia done recently?

In April, Sister Runia offered a keynote address at BYU Women’s Conference on the power of Christ’s light.

Sister Runia participated in the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, June 27.

Read more of Sister Runia’s general conference addresses or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.