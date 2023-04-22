Church helps rebuild hospital, train doctors in Cambodia

Elder Ron Larsen, right, a doctor and humanitarian missionary for the Church, stands with Eng Cheng, the contractor for the Roka Referral Hospital renovation project, on Feb. 10, 2023.

On Jan. 9, 2018, the then-newly renovated Roka Referral Hospital in Cambodia went up in flames.

The blaze caused significant damage to the hospital, destroying a building, laboratory equipment, hospital records and vaccines.

But thanks to help from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the hospital is once again up and running, the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom reported.

At another hospital, Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital, doctors and medical staff did training with help from the University of Utah’s Center for Global Surgery.

Restoring a hospital

On Feb. 10, 2023, more than 100 members of a small rural community in the Sangkae district, Battambang province, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Roka Referral Hospital.

The main hospital building has received a variety of renovations, including adding a pharmacy, administrative building, emergency room with a wheelchair ramp, ultrasound machine, oxygen delivery system, bathroom facilities and an electric current stabilizer to help protect the new equipment.

Traditional Khmer dancers perform at the handover ceremony on Feb. 10, 2023, celebrating the completion of the Roka Hospital in Cambodia through donated funds by the Church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The restoration project was part of the Church’s Cambodia Health Improvement Effort, which was initiated in 2018 by the Asia Area presidency to help improve health care by partnering with government and local health care leaders and to help with training, equipment and construction projects, the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom reports.

Hospital doctors said the ultrasound machine will help save the lives of mothers and babies, while the new laboratory equipment means they can now diagnose diseases and diabetes.

The hospital serves two districts with a combined population of 196,644 people living in 10 communes and 64 villages. It’s located about 10 kilometers, or about 6.2 miles, east of Battambang.

Sister Kathyrn Larsen participates in the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Roka Hospital renovation, made possible by donations from the Church. The ceremony was held in Cambodia on Feb. 10, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the Feb. 10 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Church representatives were recognized as honored guests and speakers. The program also featured traditional Cambodian dancers and local speakers.

Two Church humanitarian missionaries, Elder Ron and Sister Kathryn Larsen, stood next to each other while Elder Larsen, who is a doctor, shared some of their experiences.

He explained how money from the Church is donated by members all over the world who want to help others. “We are children of a Heavenly Father who wants us to care for each other. This project represents people who help take care of their brothers and sisters.”

Patients get their prescriptions at the new pharmacy at the Roka Hospital in Sangkae district, Battambang province in Cambodia. The renovation was celebrated at a handover signing and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 10, 2023, on the hospital grounds. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Larsen also mentioned that because of the Roka Referral Hospital renovation, the provincial government renovated another one of the hospital’s deteriorating buildings and built a new waste incinerator. Additionally, a private donor rebuilt their dilapidated toilet and wastewater facility.

Cheng Lysunkheng, Battambang Provincial Health vice director, expressed his appreciation to the Church and said this is “truly a hospital for the people. ... It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, all will receive good care and treatment at the hospital.”

Surgery training

Local Dr. Pho and Dr. Borin receive instructions and work with a Utah-based team of doctors and medical staff from the Center for Global Surgery, at the Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital in Cambodia in February 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Roka Referral Hospital renovation isn’t the only humanitarian work the Church has done in Cambodia recently through Cambodia Health Improvement Effort.

On Feb. 19, doctors and medical staff from the University of Utah’s Center for Global Surgery arrived at the Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital, where they trained local doctors and medical staff to perform laparoscopic surgeries, the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom reported.

The training is significantly reducing surgery risks and recovery times for patients.

New surgical equipment, machines and instruments were delivered before the Utah-based team’s arrival. The project was made possible with collaboration and donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cambodian doctors and staff receive instructions and training from the Utah medical team before beginning surgery practice at Kampong Cham Hospital in Cambodia in February 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital is the only major hospital for the 1.2 million people living in the Kampong Cham province. And prior to its doctors receiving new training and equipment, surgeries were performed with large open incisions and required long recovery times.

Now, patients are released from the hospital much earlier, have fewer blood clots and infections, and experience less pain.

Yom Sokha, 48, the recipient of the first laparoscopic surgery in Kampong Cham, Cambodia, in February 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yom Sokha, 48, who received the first laparoscopic surgery in Kampong Cham, said she couldn’t afford to be sick because she’s a farmer and helps care for her three grandchildren.

After her laparoscopic surgery, she was no longer in pain and returned home two days later. Her doctor said an open surgery would have required a hospital stay of seven to 10 days and a much longer recovery time before she could work again.

Raymond Price, the vice chair of global affairs for the Department of Surgery at the University of Utah, said: “The scope of this project is significant and will be far-reaching in the years to come. This project allows long-term sustainability and local access to quality surgical care.”

The laparoscopic surgery project isn’t the first time the Church has been involved with the Kampong Cham Hospital. The Church has also donated an endoscopy tower and related apparatus, as well as large generators and other equipment to help provide stable and reliable power.